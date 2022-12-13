How to watch CDL Major 1 Pro-Am: Stream, schedule, teams & bracket

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.

The Call of Duty League’s first Major of the 2023 season is right around the corner, with the 12 best teams in the world — as well as the top 4 Challengers teams — hit Raleigh, NC, to fight for their share of the prize pool and the trophy to prove their hours of grinding has been worth it.

After two weeks of qualifiers, the CDL is headed to Raleigh for the $500,000 Pro-Am, with seedings decided and a new group stage format to get the top Challengers teams involved too.

Here’s how it all works, including the Challengers qualifiers, the group stage format, all of the teams involved, and more.

CDL Major 1 stream & schedule

Major 1 will be streamed live on the Call of Duty Twitch channel, as well as on the official CDL website.

The tournament starts on Wednesday, December 14, with the Challengers qualifiers, as well as the tiebreaker match between LA Thieves and London Royal Ravens to decide which group they will go into, as they finished their qualifying matches level. The Group Stage of the Pro-Am, with all 12 CDL teams and 4 amateur teams, will start on December 15. The tournament will end on Sunday, December 18.

Below is the full list of Challengers teams in contention to qualify, as well as the group schedule.

CDL Major 1 Challengers qualifiers

There are eight teams in contention to take four group stage spots at Major 1, with qualification matches taking place on December 14. These are the two groups they have been split into, with two teams from each earning their spot to play against the pros:

Group A Group B Decimate Gaming (NA #1) LA Guerrillas Academy (NA #1) Elevate (EU #2) Minnesota Røkkr Academy (NA #2) Aw0babobs (EU #3) Pollodrom (EU #1) EXM (APAC #1) D1 Gaming (LATAM #1)

CDL Major 1 groups

Below are the four groups set to take the stage at the Pro-Am, when the Pro matches kick off on December 15. It’s worth noting that these will be played in a GSL format, essentially a double-elimination bracket within the group. Teams have to win two matches to qualify for the bracket portion of the tournament.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Minnesota Røkkr Toronto Ultra Atlanta FaZe Boston Breach New York Subliners OpTic Texas Seattle Surge Las Vegas Legion LA Guerrillas Florida Mutineers London/LA Thieves London/LA Thieves Challengers #4 Challengers #3 Challengers #2 Challengers #1

CDL Major 1 group stage fixtures

Day 1 — Thursday, December 14

Group Match PST EST GMT A Minnesota Røkkr vs Challengers #4 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM A LA Guerrillas vs New York Subliners 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM B Toronto Ultra vs Challengers #3 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM B OpTic Texas vs Florida Mutineers 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM

The rest of the schedule is yet to be announced, though this page will be updated as soon as it is. It’s not guaranteed that these fixtures will all be taking place at the times stated, and they may merely be a placeholder.

Be sure to tune into the tournament when it gets going on December 14, and check back here for full results and updates as they happen.