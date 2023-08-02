Sources: Minnesota Rokkr bringing Burns back to COD as CDL General Manager

According to sources close to the situation, former eUnited general manager Matthew ‘Burns’ Potthoff will be returning to professional Call of Duty, this time as the general manager of Call of Duty League franchise Minnesota Røkkr.

Burns worked with the eUnited Call of Duty team throughout their incredibly successful Infinite Warfare and Black Ops 4 seasons, having formerly been a professional player himself, representing organizations such as Rise Nation, Cloud9, and Team Liquid throughout his playing career.

Following the franchised league model taking over Call of Duty esports and a departure from the prior open circuit, Burns stayed with eUnited as they failed to secure a spot in the league, therefore no longer being active in COD.

Since eUnited reportedly shut down operations at the turn of this year, Burns moved into a role at sports marketing agency PIVOT, as their director of gaming and esports.

Now, he appears to be making his way back into Call of Duty with Minnesota Rokkr.

ASTRO Gaming Burns (far left) helped guide eUnited to a world championship win in 2019 as their GM.

Minnesota Burns

Sources have confirmed to Dexerto that Burns has signed with Minnesota Rokkr to be their General Manager, starting from the upcoming 2023/24 CDL season, following the almost complete squad wipe of this offseason.

Rokkr had a disappointing 2022/23 season, including a lengthy loss streak in the middle of the year, after which they subsequently let all their players go as well as head coach Brian ‘Saintt’ Baroska. Saintt’s former right-hand man Daniel ‘Loony’ Loza is stepping up to be the head coach of the team.

While there has been speculation surrounding the team’s future direction, Rokkr will be hoping Burns can help bring the success that the ambitious organization has long clamored for, the same way he did with eUnited during the Black Ops 4 season.

Dexerto recently reported on Minnesota’s planned roster for the upcoming CDL season, targeting a veteran AR alongside some young stars and a standout EU rookie.

Be sure to keep up with all of the latest news, leaks, and rumors with our CDL 2024 rostermania hub.