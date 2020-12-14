Logo
Call of Duty

CDL Challengers forces amateur team to play match against cheaters

Published: 14/Dec/2020 1:43

by Bill Cooney
FaZe Testy

Share

An amateur Call of Duty team was apparently forced to play a recent CDL Challengers Cup match against a team that just had a player get caught cheating the round prior.

You never want to run into cheaters while playing CoD, be it in Team Deathmatch or Warzone, but being forced to play against a team that’s already been caught doing so is on a whole other level.

Apparently, this is just what happened to Challengers Cup team Hope Esports, based on a post from player Chris Abbott, who tweeted images of a conversation with a Gamebattles tournament administrator, confirming that situation.

“The kids we’re supposed to play in our next round just got banned for cheating 10 minutes ago!” he wrote.

Since the other team had a member that had literally just been caught breaking the rules, Abbott asked if his team could be given a free win. Instead, the admin simply replied that the match would be going ahead as scheduled.

“So, we have been informed that they can finish this tournament, but he will be banned from the site after this,” the admin replied. “So you’re good to go.”

One wouldn’t exactly call being forced to play against confirmed cheaters, “good to go,” and Abbott felt the same way, tweeting that conversation as well saying he “refused” to play against cheating teams back to back. The good news is that Team Hope managed to win both matches on December 12, even if they were forced into a game they felt they shouldn’t have played.

Based on the timing of the tweets, and the December 12 matchday schedule, we can make an educated guess that the two teams Abbott is talking about are Team Nuklear and HNC, the latter being the team that Hope was forced to play second, even after having been exposed.

A good number of CoD players and fans replied to Abbott agreeing with him that the situation was pretty ridiculous, including Atlanta FaZe’s Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, but it also sparked a larger conversation about the need for an anti-cheat in Black Ops Cold War.

This is just another instance of what’s been a very turbulent start to the CDL Challengers season, particularly when it comes to the uber-sensitive topic of cheaters and hackers.

In the first Challengers Cup, which was held December 5-6, numerous players who appeared to be using third-party software were exposed, leading to a massive outcry from CDL pros about the need for better moderation at the amateur level.

They’re not alone; the player-base has been calling out for Activision to create their own anti-cheat system — in the same vein of Valorant’s Vanguard — in order to deal with the hackers that have plagued both multiplayer and Warzone ever since its release.

The best we’ve got so far is that the publisher has said they’re working on an anti-cheat software, but when it will be released and how it will operate remain to be seen, and until it does come out, these kinds of issues and problems will just keep popping up in the Call of Duty competitive scene.

Call of Duty

Drift0r reveals SBMM affects connection quality in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 13/Dec/2020 20:23 Updated: 13/Dec/2020 20:26

by Julian Young
Black Ops Cold War Adler With Logo
Activision / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

The release of Black Ops Cold War has been plagued by complaints about weapon skins, progression, and, of course, skill-based matchmaking. Popular YouTuber Drift0r has revealed that the SBMM in Cold War can even change connection quality based on skill level.

Even before the official release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war, the game’s community was up in arms about the title’s skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) system. Since launch, prominent content creators like Drift0r, XclusiveAce, JGOD, and S0ur have conducted extensive research into how strong the SBMM in this title is.

After reviewing the findings, Drift0r released a YouTube video that confirmed the presence of SBMM in Black Ops Cold War and revealed that, for the first time in franchise history, it appears the system is affecting connection quality.

Black Ops Cold War SBMM testing and results

The four content creators took a deep dive into Cold War’s SBMM implementation and provided the raw data they compiled for the community to review. The group set certain standards for the testing – like enabling crossplay and playing the same number of games on each account – to ensure the data is consistent and as accurate as possible.

They decided to look at several specific data points: matchmaking time, ping to server, lobby kill/death ratio, lobby score per minute, and the account’s K/D and SPM figures for the last five games. After reviewing the data they collected, Drift0r revealed the group’s major findings:

  1. High-skill accounts take longer to find a match and have higher ping than low-skill accounts
  2. Cold War’s ping scales off base connection quality (if a player has 10 ping it will double to 20, but if a player has 40 ping it will double to 80)
  3. The group’s ping increased anywhere from 10 to 25 ms after switching to a high-skill account
  4. The group’s matchmaking time increased anywhere from 10 to 25 seconds after switching to a high-skill account
Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Trailer Adler
Activision / Treyarch
SBMM in Black Ops Cold War has been an issue since the game’s Alpha and Beta.

The data collected not only confirms that SBMM exists in Cold War but that it can increase or decrease a player’s ping depending on their performance. In a game where connection and hit registration are quite literally the difference between life and death, this has huge implications.

The results also show that an account’s K/D ratio over its past five games appears to affect matchmaking, explaining why players might have a few good games in a row followed by a few bad games. Drift0r confirmed that “your recent performance is definitely being considered by the algorithm.”

Drift0r also says that SBMM feels like a problem for most players because they are being matched so closely with others of similar skill. When players are constantly being matched with opponents around the same skill level, the in-game experience will feel more difficult.

Black Ops Cold War Drift0r Video
YouTube / Drift0r
Research done by Drift0r and other content creators has revealed new info on how SBMM operates in Black Ops Cold War.

Drift0r’s opinions on Black Ops Cold War SBMM

Drift0r was not happy with the group’s findings; in his YouTube video, he confirmed that this system is a huge problem for players with poor connections and above-average skill level, and they are being severely handicapped.

Despite his concerns about the current system, the YouTuber does not want SBMM removed from the game entirely. He confirmed that some version of the system for normal skill brackets would be fine, but it should not be as strict as the current implementation.

“Call of Duty is not a competitive shooter; Call of Duty is, at its core, a very casual game,” he said. “Call of Duty is built to be or was built to be, enjoyable as a casual game, where you do fun things or flashy things. Call of Duty is enjoyable for its craziness, and not its competitiveness.”

Now we’ll just have to wait and see whether anything changes with skill-based matchmaking moving forward.