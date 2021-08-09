CDL Challengers Champs final placements: NA, EU, APAC results

With the CDL’s regular season finished and the lead-up to the CDL Playoffs underway, the best Challengers teams in the world took to the server to prove they’re worthy of spots in the big leagues.
We’ve seen countless talents rise up from the Challengers ranks and become dominant CDL names since the launch of the league in 2020.
It goes to show just how many insane Call of Duty players there are out there, with so many names fighting to earn their spot among the best.
Across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions, many top players etched their names in the history books, putting on a show and letting their gameplay explain why they should be in the league. Here are the top placements in each region, but you can also find full results at CoD Gamepedia.
NA Call of Duty Challengers finals results
|Placement
|Prize
|Team
|Roster
|1
|$40,000
|We Are Trying Now
|Mohak, Prolute, Spart, Saints
|2
|$20,000
|Built By Gamers
|KiSMET, GodRx, Pandur, Pentagrxm
|3
|$12,000
|Arial Arise
|2Real, Zyyral, Infamous, MRuiz
|4
|$8,000
|Team Canada
|Royalty, Xotic, Davpadie, FeLo
|5-6
|$5,000
|LAG Academy
|Nero, Exceed, Maux, Cheen
|5-6
|$5,000
|Professionals
|Methodz, Decemate, Slacked, TJHaLy
|7-8
|$2,000
|EastR
|GRVTY, Jurd, Sib, Venom
|7-8
|$2,000
|Lore Gaming
|Parasite, Ramby, Perform, Yeez
|9-12
|$1,000
|Shady Kings
|Brack, Fire, Hamza, Gunsiii
|9-12
|$1,000
|Trash Bros
|Mock, Jintroid, Ulisses, Hollow
|9-12
|$1,000
|UYU
|Cruze, Noysii, Wellyy, Wand
|9-12
|$1,000
|uT Crew
|Phantomz, Wrecks, Archivs, Jimbo,
|13-16
|$500
|DTO x 1M
|Kyzer, Groovy, Bink, LlamaGod
|13-16
|$500
|Brick Boys
|Mind, General, Mayhem, Whiz
|13-16
|$500
|Unjustified
|Zinx, Estreal, 47, Proto
|13-16
|$500
|KC Pioneers
|Destiny, Kade, Censor, Anthrax
The players of ‘We Are Trying Now’ — formerly the New York Subliners Academy team — took home the gold and the lion’s share of the grand prize in North America.
They dropped just six maps across the entire tournament, but won 3-0 in both the Winners Final and Grand Final, topping off a dominant run.
EU Call of Duty Challengers finals results
|Placement
|Prize
|Team
|Roster
|1
|$40,000
|The Atlas Lions
|Gismo, Harry, Nastie, Vortex
|2
|$20,000
|Amelia Strays
|Chaaxter, Piero, Callum, Beans
|3
|$12,000
|Las Pepes
|Jambo, RenKoR, Traudey, Zappy
|4
|$8,000
|Los Pepes
|Fussion, Torress, envdiaN, Wailers
|5-6
|$5,000
|Elevate
|Bidz, Denza, Hicksy, Weeman
|5-6
|$5,000
|Mav3ricks Gaming Club
|Sukry, EriKBooM, SupeR, Vikul
|7-8
|$2,000
|Team WaR
|JurNii, Lucky, MettalZ, YaKo
|7-8
|$2,000
|Belgium Power
|Abuzah, Breszy, Linney, Maple
|9-12
|$1,000
|Clutch Rayn Esport
|VriZix, Nadox, Depaa, Twizz
|9-12
|$1,000
|Team Joshh
|Furiious, Joshh, Nolson, Wardy
|9-12
|$1,000
|The Originals
|Grad, Hawqeh, Rafi, Chain
|9-12
|$1,000
|gutter utd
|RossJ, RunneR, PeeJay, TheoJ
|13-16
|$500
|Snow Leopards
|KidzZ, Mythix, Nevo, Vital
|13-16
|$500
|Team TWISTED
|Disarray, FDZiE, LewTee, Saiyan
|13-16
|$500
|Hot Tub Meta
|Defrag, Zer0, Dqvee, Henry
|13-16
|$500
|Team Moon
|BBConor, Genesis, Keza, Peatie
One of the most exciting grand finals you’ll see in a long time, Atlas Lions beat Amelia Strays in back-to-back best of fives to be named champions of Europe.
They’ve made a habit of doing it the hard way, but Atlas Lions are full of insane talent, and CDL scouts will have been watching the players from both teams intently.
APAC Call of Duty Challengers finals results
|Placement
|Prize
|Team
|Roster
|1
|$ 20,000
|Renegades
|Fighta, Pred, Shockz, Louqa
|2
|$ 10,000
|Vertex Gaming
|Immense, Crimzah, Lymax, CronusKun
|3
|$ 7,500
|Mindfreak
|Osprey, ManOfChicken, Middoh, Sponsord
|4
|$ 5,000
|FragEmpire
|Swifty, Restalling, Setzyy, Zepa
|5-6
|$ 2,500
|Next Up
|Spaydz, Imagine, Stocka, AlkaZah
|5-6
|$ 2,500
|JHR Revenge Tour
|Jazhn, Replyd, BuZZO, JamesJHR
|7-8
|$ 1,250
|4 Pockets Full
|Dellemaa, Danelkoo, PotatoWiFi, Dom
|7-8
|$ 1,250
|Cyclops
|Leisia, Ngt, Nicochan, Moke
Who else but Renegades? They’ve won just about everything this season, and not one person was surprised to see them lift the trophy once again at the Challengers Finals.They lost two maps the entire tournament — both to second place Vertex Gaming — to ensure there were absolutely no question marks over who the best team in the APAC region is.
Don’t be surprised to see some of the above players take to the CDL stage next season, especially if the highly anticipated league expansion does happen.
There’s some serious talent in the Challengers scene, and impressive performances here might have just earned them some huge contracts.
