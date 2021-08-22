Cammy: Winning for EU “would mean everything”

Before CDL Champs 2021 wraps up with an epic finale between Toronto Ultra and Atlanta FaZe, Scottish superstar Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan breaks down how much taking home a Champs victory for the EU scene would mean.

After finding themselves on the wrong side of CoD history in Stage 5, Toronta Ultra took down rivals Empire and ROKKR during Champs weekend, and now Cammy and the EU stars can put themselves on the right side of Call of Duty history!

With Ultra claiming a spot in the CDL Champs Grand Finals (and booking a rematch with Atlanta FaZe), Toronto have the opportunity to make history as the first full EU team to win a CoD Champs event. In this exclusive interview, Cammy broke down just how much that would mean.

Advertisement

Discover more: Breaking down CoD Champs craziest Hardpoint