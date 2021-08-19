Call of Duty: Vanguard adds 3 new ways to play: Blitz, Tactical and Standard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is going to be set in the Second World War, but developers Sledgehammer Games are implementing some new and exciting ways for players to jump into the battlefield, no matter the way they want to play.

With the holiday season of 2021 being jammed pack with new releases, from Halo Infinite to Battlefield 2042, we cannot forget about the latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise, in Vanguard.

Led by Sledgehammer Games, who are best known for their work on Call of Duty: WWII and Advanced Warfare, there are high hopes for this year’s title. With a key focus on replicating some of the forgotten stories within the Second World War, they’re also aiming to introduce new ways for players to play CoD.

Normally, we are used to one style of play within the game, but this time around, they’re planning on implementing three separate playstyles we can opt into before jumping into multiplayer.

Here’s all you need to know regarding the new ways to play Call of Duty.

CoD: Vanguard features 3 ways to play multiplayer

The simplicity of jumping into a multiplayer match in whatever CoD is out is something fans have become accustomed to, and more so, the pace of play within multiplayer has pretty much stayed the same over the years.

However, Sledgehammer wants to shake things up a little bit, as, within Vanguard, there are going to be filters that players can opt into, depending on the style of pacing they want to experience.

Blitz, Tactical and Standard are going to the be three modes players will have the choice to jump into, and we’re going to run over them down below.

Blitz Endless amount of players on one map, this mode is meant for pure chaos and mayhem as there really isn’t any restrictions into what can go down

Tactical The direct opposite of Blitz, as this way to play is going to focus on the intensity that combat brings. Every bullet matters in this pace of play, and the number of gunfights you run into will be drastically lower than Blitz

Standard Your normal way to play Call of Duty, not too chaotic, but too slow



It’ll be interesting to see which game mode players opt into more over the other ones, but we have our bets on Blitz being the most popular!

Call of Duty: Vanguard will release on November 5, 2021, for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.