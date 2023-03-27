Call of Duty Ray Gun replica going for a whopping $600 has fans divided

Activision surprised the Call of Duty community by announcing a replica Ray Gun, but an expensive price tag has scared some fans away.

There hasn’t been much to celebrate as a Call of Duty zombies fan of late. Community members flamed Treyarch for a “dumpster fire” addition to the franchise in Call of Duty Vanguard. The developers caught flack for removing round-based gameplay and classic features.

Treyarch heard the criticism and wrapped up the game’s life cycle on a high note, adding three new round-based maps. However, Modern Warfare 2 does not feature a zombies game mode, and we don’t know if Sledgehammer Games plans on developing zombies for CoD 2023.

Article continues after ad

Zombies fans finally received some much-needed reprieve when Activision revealed a replica Ray Gun weapon, but it comes at a price.

CoD Zombies fans split over expensive Ray Gun replica weapon

Activision The Ray Gun always makes an appearance in CoD zombies.

The Ray Gun is an iconic CoD zombies weapon that has appeared in all seven series entries.

On March 27, Activision released a $600 Ray Gun Statue Replica on the Call of Duty Shop. The item is currently available for pre-order and begins shipping in June. The Ray Guns has built-in LED lights and a unique Mystery Box mount.

Community members expressed a mixture of excitement and frustration over Activision’s announcement.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One fan responded: “Seen better ones for cheaper.” Several community members argued that $250-$300 would have been a much more reasonable price, especially since plenty of replica Ray Guns on Etsy and other websites already exist.

Article continues after ad

A second zombies fans joked: “It better shoot for that price.

Despite an absorbent price tag, other community members disagreed and were tempted to splurge.

Summarizing it perfectly, a third fan added: “Man, I need this.”

For any passionate zombies fans out there, it will be hard to turn down the opportunity of owning a Ray Gun, but $600 is certainly nothing to scoff at for any consumer.