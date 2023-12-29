MW3 players call out Activision for selling $20 “recolor” skins

MW3 players are putting Activision on blast for charging more than $20 for a new Operator skin in the game’s store.

Much attention has been paid to the store in MW3, just as it has been in previous entries in the Call of Duty series. A number of collabs like the recent Dune crossover have given players skins that they’ve been excited about.

However, the prices of items that can be purchased have come under a lot of scrutiny due to their cost in comparison to how much you’re actually getting.

This debate is continuing on with the release of a new Operator skin bundle that is raising eyebrows with its price point.

MW3 players are upset about $20 Operator skin “recolor”

A recent post was made on the MW3 subreddit about the Operator skin bundle, called Null & Void. The focus of the post is the bundle’s price point, which is a significant 2400 COD Points.

The title of the post is simple: “2400 CP for Recolour.”

For context, 2400 COD Points are a currency that players have to purchase with real money, and the value of 2400 comes out to roughly $24. However, players who purchase the 2400 CoD points bundle can get that amount for $20.

Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that the bundle contains both Operator skins, two weapon skins, and some other goodies. It isn’t just these two skins.

However, most of the community sees this as another example of Activision recycling their cosmetics and re-selling them for a profit, which is especially frowned upon when the game itself costs $70.

The comments on the post reflect this anger, with one user saying, “… what an actual scam.”

Many players are arguing that, if players think the price is too high, the best thing to do is not to purchase it or any other bundles.

The top comment in the thread is echoing this sentiment: “It’s not 2400 CP for a recolor if you don’t buy it.”

Other players claim this issue is a gradual one, claiming that: “The store bundles have been a terrible value since MW2019. Ever since they abandoned skins for blueprints, which are objectively less content, for double the price of what premium skins used to cost.”

As of now, it doesn’t seem that Activision is going to be slowing down any time soon with these MW3 bundles and their prices.