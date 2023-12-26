Modern Warfare 3 players slam “pay to lose” bundle’s steep price point

Modern Warfare 3 players are tearing into the new Zombies Aetherium Ultra Skin bundle in the store for costing too much in return for what is being described as a “pay to lose,” operator skin.

Costing 2,800 COD Points – the equivalent of just under $30 or £25 – the bundle features an operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a Refined Aetherium Crystal, a calling card, a large decal, and a charm.

These offerings have left the community unimpressed as while it isn’t being labeled pay to win like some past skins this new bundle isn’t being seen as good value either.

MW3 Zombies Aetherium Ultra Skin bundle deemed too expensive

Bringing the community’s attention to a new Modern Warfare 3 store item, a Reddit post shared their thoughts on the Zombies Aetherium Ultra Skin bundle.

The post asked “Is any one actually going to buy this?” before emphasizing how “You hardly get anything with it and especially for 2800 cp…”

Equally unimpressed by the bundle, one user replied: “If you wanna pay to lose skin yes,” criticizing how visible the Outbroken operator skin is even from a distance.

Others were more bothered by the bundle’s steep price point responding: “That’s $28? I’ll buy Resident Evil 4 instead,” and “Imagine paying $28 for this LMAOOOO.”

Even those who like the bundle’s content were stunned by its price: “I was actually thinking abt buying it but 2800 points?! That should be illegal. I mean the op is cool asf and the guns are also fire but for a skin thats only good for zombies thats just a scam! Maximum i’d pay are 2400 points.”

Complaints about bundles are unlikely to stop anytime soon with the vocal Call of Duty community’s war on microtransactions and unrealistic skins being an ever-lasting battle.