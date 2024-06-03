Call of Duty Pride Month celebration: All free skins and how to redeem

As part of Pride Month, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are getting some new LGBTQ+-centric skins for players to equip, so here is everything you need to know about the new cosmetics and how to redeem them.

Call of Duty is celebrating Pride Month by introducing multiple free skins for players to get their hands on, all of which celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Month, which takes place during June each year, celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, with many big game companies taking part in the month-long commemorations. Overwatch has already rolled out its plans for Pride Month, including a collaboration with the Trevor Project.

For those eager to deck out their weapons in Pride, here are all the different skins CoD has created for the month, as well as how to redeem them.

Call of Duty Pride Month: All new skins

These new skins, which will be available in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, allow players to deck out their weapons in the different LGBTQ+ flags, rainbows, glitter, and more.

The full list of skins that are now available as part of CoD’s Pride Month celebrations includes the following:

Traditional Pride flag

Bisexual Pride flag

Lesbian Pride flag

Nonbinary Pride flag

Pansexual Pride flag

Transgender Pride flag

Asexual Pride flag

Call of Duty Pride flag skins: How to redeem

To claim these new LGBTQ+-centric skins, simply head over to the game’s main menu, visit the CoD store, scroll down to the Free Gift Pack and click redeem.

Once doing so, these new skins should be ready to download and equip as you like. At the time of writing, it is unclear if CoD will release any other Pride Month merchandise or cosmetics, however, we’ll be sure to update this article if any more goodies are up for grabs.

For all the latest news and updates on all things Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, Season 4, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full guide here.