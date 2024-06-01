How to redeem all of the Pride Month rewards in Valorant

Riot Games is celebrating Pride Month in Valorant by giving players A Pride-themed Gun Buddy, title and player cards to be redeemed throughout the month of June. Here’s how to redeem all the rewards.

Pride Month has always been celebrated across all of Riot’s titles as they typically give out different rewards each year. This year, there are two rewards to redeem, including a “Better Together” title and a Tactibear Gun Buddy.

All of these items, including the eight price-themed player cars, can all be redeemed for free on Riot’s website, here’s how.

Riot Games All 8 Valorant Pride Cards

How to redeem Valorant Pride Month rewards

To redeem the rewards, players must log in to their Riot accounts and go to the redeem page. Each reward has its own code that must be entered to obtain it.

All 8 Pride Player Cards: CC-VAL24-PLAYR-CARDS

Tactibear Gun Buddy: CC-VAL24-HEART-BUDDY

“Better Together” Title: CC-VAL24-BETTR-2GTHR

Enter the codes as they appear in the text box on the website, then hit the ‘redeem’ button. The website will alert you if you’ve entered the code correctly.

After redeeming the rewards, you will have to sign out and back in to your Valorant account to ensure the items will appear in your locker.

Like other free gun buddies given out by Riot, the Tactibear buddy has only one use instead of the usual two, which means only one gun can be equipped with the Gun Buddy at a time.

The rainbow-themed Gun Buddy that was released last June will not be returning this time around; it has been replaced by the Tactibear one. However, all of the pride flags are the same as last year.

Pride rewards can be obtained from June 1 until June 25 of 2024 regardless of account level, and they’re available for free.