Call of Duty League Vanguard ruleset announced: modes, maps, bans

The Call of Duty League has officially announced Vanguard’s first rulest for the 2022 season including modes, maps, and banned items.

Since Vanguard’s launch, players had the option to enable a CDL ruleset in custom games but we now have an official system from the league itself.

While we still don’t have a third game mode, we can at least take a look at the restricted items and maps for Hardpoint and Search and Destroy.

Some notable things include all ammo types being banned while damage mags remain available. However, this list doesn’t include any Gentlemen’s Agreements that CDL pros are known for making after the rules are released so we could see some items not used this season that aren’t technically banned. Here’s what version 1.0 of the CDL rules looks like.

CDL Ruleset V1.0

Maps & Modes:

Hardpoint

Tuscan

Bocage

Gavutu

Berlin

Desert Siege

Search and Destroy

Tuscan

Bocage

Desert Siege

Berlin

Demyansk

Restricted Items:

Primary Weapons:

All LMGs

All Shotguns

Combat Shield

Secondary Weapons:

All Launchers

Attachments:

Muzzle

MX Silencer

Mercury Silencer

M1929 Silencer

Optic

M19 4.0X Flip

1913 Variable 4-8X

ZF4 3.5X Rifle Scope

1229/Slate 3.25X Custom

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X

MK. 12 Night Vision

Underbarrel

GF-59 Flashlight

Bayonet

Ammo Type

All Ammo Types

Proficiency

Akimbo

Trigger Action

Rapid Action

Lethal:

Throwing Knife

Thermite

Demolition Charge

Molotov Cocktail

Tactical:

Stim

MK V Gas

S-Mine 44

Decoy Grenade

Perks:

Perk 1

Dauntless

Ghost

Perk 2

Tracker

High Alert

Forward Intel

Piercing Vision

Perk 3

Overkill

Tactician

Field Upgrade

Goliath

Jammer

Deployable Cover

Armor PLates

Field Mic

Tactical Insertion

Dead Drop

Killstreaks

Intel

Care Package

Spy Plane

Counter Spy Plane

Mortar Barrage

Warmachine

Guard Dog

Deathmachine

Emergency Airdrop

Flamenaut

Attack Dogs

Firebombing Run

Local Informants

You can find the complete ruleset with each game mode setting here.

This competitive ruleset is bound to change as new updates roll into the game. Also, there still has been no word on what the third game mode will be for the CDL season.

When this changes we will be sure to update you on the new ruleset. For now, we await more information regarding the format and start date of the 2022 Call of Duty League season.