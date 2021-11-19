Call of Duty League Vanguard ruleset announced: modes, maps, bans

The Call of Duty League has officially announced Vanguard’s first rulest for the 2022 season including modes, maps, and banned items.
Since Vanguard’s launch, players had the option to enable a CDL ruleset in custom games but we now have an official system from the league itself.
While we still don’t have a third game mode, we can at least take a look at the restricted items and maps for Hardpoint and Search and Destroy.
Some notable things include all ammo types being banned while damage mags remain available. However, this list doesn’t include any Gentlemen’s Agreements that CDL pros are known for making after the rules are released so we could see some items not used this season that aren’t technically banned. Here’s what version 1.0 of the CDL rules looks like.
CDL Ruleset V1.0
Maps & Modes:
Hardpoint
- Tuscan
- Bocage
- Gavutu
- Berlin
- Desert Siege
Search and Destroy
- Tuscan
- Bocage
- Desert Siege
- Berlin
- Demyansk
Restricted Items:
Primary Weapons:
- All LMGs
- All Shotguns
- Combat Shield
Secondary Weapons:
- All Launchers
Attachments:
Muzzle
- MX Silencer
- Mercury Silencer
- M1929 Silencer
Optic
- M19 4.0X Flip
- 1913 Variable 4-8X
- ZF4 3.5X Rifle Scope
- 1229/Slate 3.25X Custom
- SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X
- MK. 12 Night Vision
Underbarrel
- GF-59 Flashlight
- Bayonet
Ammo Type
- All Ammo Types
Proficiency
- Akimbo
Trigger Action
- Rapid Action
Lethal:
- Throwing Knife
- Thermite
- Demolition Charge
- Molotov Cocktail
Tactical:
- Stim
- MK V Gas
- S-Mine 44
- Decoy Grenade
Perks:
Perk 1
- Dauntless
- Ghost
Perk 2
- Tracker
- High Alert
- Forward Intel
- Piercing Vision
Perk 3
- Overkill
- Tactician
Field Upgrade
- Goliath
- Jammer
- Deployable Cover
- Armor PLates
- Field Mic
- Tactical Insertion
- Dead Drop
Killstreaks
- Intel
- Care Package
- Spy Plane
- Counter Spy Plane
- Mortar Barrage
- Warmachine
- Guard Dog
- Deathmachine
- Emergency Airdrop
- Flamenaut
- Attack Dogs
- Firebombing Run
- Local Informants
You can find the complete ruleset with each game mode setting here.
This competitive ruleset is bound to change as new updates roll into the game. Also, there still has been no word on what the third game mode will be for the CDL season.
When this changes we will be sure to update you on the new ruleset. For now, we await more information regarding the format and start date of the 2022 Call of Duty League season.
