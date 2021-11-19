 Call of Duty League Vanguard ruleset announced: modes, maps, bans - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Call of Duty League Vanguard ruleset announced: modes, maps, bans

Published: 19/Nov/2021 20:16

by Jaret Kappelman
Call of Duty League Vanguard ruleset announced modes, maps, bans
Call of Duty League CDL

The Call of Duty League has officially announced Vanguard’s first rulest for the 2022 season including modes, maps, and banned items. 

Since Vanguard’s launch, players had the option to enable a CDL ruleset in custom games but we now have an official system from the league itself.

While we still don’t have a third game mode, we can at least take a look at the restricted items and maps for Hardpoint and Search and Destroy.

Some notable things include all ammo types being banned while damage mags remain available. However, this list doesn’t include any Gentlemen’s Agreements that CDL pros are known for making after the rules are released so we could see some items not used this season that aren’t technically banned. Here’s what version 1.0 of the CDL rules looks like.

CDL Ruleset V1.0

Maps & Modes:

Hardpoint

  • Tuscan
  • Bocage
  • Gavutu
  • Berlin
  • Desert Siege

Search and Destroy

  • Tuscan
  • Bocage
  • Desert Siege
  • Berlin
  • Demyansk

Restricted Items:

Primary Weapons:

  • All LMGs
  • All Shotguns
  • Combat Shield

Secondary Weapons:

  • All Launchers

Attachments:

Muzzle

  • MX Silencer
  • Mercury Silencer
  • M1929 Silencer

Optic

  • M19 4.0X Flip
  • 1913 Variable 4-8X
  • ZF4 3.5X Rifle Scope
  • 1229/Slate 3.25X Custom
  • SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X
  • MK. 12 Night Vision

Underbarrel

  • GF-59 Flashlight
  • Bayonet

Ammo Type

  • All Ammo Types

Proficiency

  • Akimbo

Trigger Action

  • Rapid Action

Lethal:

  • Throwing Knife
  • Thermite
  • Demolition Charge
  • Molotov Cocktail

Tactical:

  • Stim
  • MK V Gas
  • S-Mine 44
  • Decoy Grenade

Perks:

Perk 1

  • Dauntless
  • Ghost

Perk 2

  • Tracker
  • High Alert
  • Forward Intel
  • Piercing Vision

Perk 3

  • Overkill
  • Tactician

Field Upgrade

  • Goliath
  • Jammer
  • Deployable Cover
  • Armor PLates
  • Field Mic
  • Tactical Insertion
  • Dead Drop

Killstreaks

  • Intel
  • Care Package
  • Spy Plane
  • Counter Spy Plane
  • Mortar Barrage
  • Warmachine
  • Guard Dog
  • Deathmachine
  • Emergency Airdrop
  • Flamenaut
  • Attack Dogs
  • Firebombing Run
  • Local Informants

You can find the complete ruleset with each game mode setting here.

This competitive ruleset is bound to change as new updates roll into the game. Also, there still has been no word on what the third game mode will be for the CDL season.

When this changes we will be sure to update you on the new ruleset. For now, we await more information regarding the format and start date of the 2022 Call of Duty League season.

