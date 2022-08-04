Call of Duty League 2022 All-Star teams revealed at CDL Champs

Before Call of Duty of Duty Champs 2022 began, The Call of Duty League revealed two All-Star teams.

CoD Champs runs from August 4 to August 7 in Los Angeles. Call of Duty Vanguard’s top eight teams are going toe-to-toe for their share of $2,550,000 and a chance at winning the year’s largest tournament.

Of the eight qualified teams, eight players stood out from the rest of the pack based on their performances throughout the season.

Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas, and Seattle Surge led the way with two All-Star representatives each. Here are the full first and second teams.

CDL All-Star first and second-team selections

Call of Duty Vanguard was chock-full of talent from top-to-bottom of the league standings, and both all-star teams highlight that parody.

The Call of Duty League revealed the all-star teams on August 4.

Here is the full CDL All-Star first team.

Pred:

Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari helped lead the Seattle Surge to a Major 3 title, winning the Major 3 MVP Award. The rookie had the league’s fourth-best KD (1.09) and was a force to be reckoned with in both respawn game modes.

OpTic Texas Scump and Shotzzy form one of the best SMG duos in the league.

Shotzzy:

Anthony ‘Shotzzy Cuevas won the 2020 season MVP and put up another monstrous season in 2022. Shotzzy flew around maps in hardpoint, averaging over 26 kills per game. The dynamic SMG was influential in OpTic’s Major 1 victory.

Dashy:

The ever-reliable Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell made his presence felt in 2022. Dashy expertly positioned himself in power positions all season long and obliterated opposing teams as the main AR. Dashy shattered record books with a 1.28 overall Control KD.

Instagram: atl_faze Cellium is having an MVP year, but can he help his team win another ring?

Cellium:

McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel had an otherworldly 2022 season. The dominant AR has not yet lifted a major trophy in Call of Duty Vanguard, but his 1.22 overall KD and 1.25 hardpoint KD lead the league. Cellium has one more shot at glory in Vanguard at Champs.

Here is the CDL All-Star second team.

Sib

Hydra

Simp

Attach

All eight All-Stars will be competing in CoD Champs this weekend with a chance to etch their names in the history books.