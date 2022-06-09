Call of Duty hits $30 billion revenue milestone as Warzone continues to boom

According to the latest figures from Activision Blizzard, Warzone’s success has helped the Call of Duty franchise reach a staggering $30 billion revenue milestone.

Such high figures have become the norm for Activision’s flagship shooter series over the years. In 2020, for instance, the year in which Warzone became available, Call of Duty exceeded $3 billion in net bookings for the 12-month period.

That same summer saw Warzone and Modern Warfare (2019) rake in $500 million through in-game purchases alone.

Call of Duty’s console and PC outings aren’t the only experiences bringing in the big bucks, either. The most recent annual report from Activision confirmed that COD Mobile had topped 650 million downloads, almost matching the collective number of PC and console users.

Advertisement

Call of Duty revenue reaches new milestone

The latest sales-related statistics out of Activision Blizzard confirm that Warzone has proven nothing short of a boon for the company’s bottom line.

More than 125 million players have dropped into the world of Warzone since its early 2020 launch on consoles and PC.

And as a whole, the Call of Duty series has moved over 425 million premium units in its lifetime to date, while earning an astronomical $30 billion in revenue.

Needless to say, despite the controversies surrounding Activision Blizzard, its flagship brand remains a force to be reckoned with on the market.

The potential success of this year’s Call of Duty entry could result in another major boon for brand growth.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Activision and developer Infinity Ward formally unveiled Modern Warfare 2, complete with a look at multiplayer and the story campaign.

Not all fans were pleased by the news that followed the reveal, though, specifically with regards to MW2’s $70 price tag across all platforms.

Still, many remain eager to learn more about the next Warzone experience, which Activision plans to showcase later in the year.