LEGO delays Overwatch 2 set amid Activision Blizzard allegations

LEGO was supposed to release an Overwatch 2 set this year, but it looks like it has been delayed as well. Fitting, considering the game’s many delays.

The ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard continues to have ripple effects, even outside of the production of their own games.

In December, images of an Overwatch 2 LEGO set had leaked, which appeared to be hitting shelves in 2022 before the game itself even launched.

But, thanks to the ongoing allegations aimed at the developer, LEGO has taken a step back and have decided to delay the set. A fitting result, fans of the game would likely agree.

Overwatch 2 LEGO set release date delayed

First reported by Allen Tran with The Brick Fan, LEGO has decided to delay their Overwatch 2 set in light of allegations against Activision Blizzard.

In a quote LEGO provided The Brick Fan, the toymaker provided reasoning why the set is delayed as they look to hold a high standard for workplace culture:

“We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment.”

The set was supposed to go live on February 1, 2022.

Overwatch 2 delays

This isn’t the first time Overwatch fans have experienced a delay thanks to Activision Blizzard’s woes, not by a long shot.

The highly-anticipated sequel to OW was announced all the way back in late 2019 with a stunning cinematic and some exciting new gameplay features teased.

Since then, the game has been pushed back a handful of times, with fans still in the dark over two years later.

But, with the Overwatch League set to return in April 2022 on a build of the new game, perhaps more answers are on the way for fans that have been holding on to hope all these years later.