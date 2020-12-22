Black Ops Cold War Dec 22 patch notes: Daily Challenges, Raid 24/7, 2x Battle Pass XP, more

Activision and Treyarch have released a new update in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, implementing a couple of changes and adding more content for players to enjoy as Season One continues to chug along.
With Season One well and truly underway in Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch are looking to deliver on their promise of consistently providing fresh and new content for the holiday season.
The December 22 patch, which was basically a playlist update with a couple of other things added in, has done just that, enabling a new 24/7 playlist for the ever-popular map, Raid, as well as Double Battle Pass Progression for players to level up their S1 BP faster.
Daily challenges have also arrived, giving users another easy way to earn XP. These challenges, which are available in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, come in a set of three at a time, refreshed every 24 hours.
Here’s everything you need to know about this latest update:
Black Ops Cold War December 22 update patch notes
GLOBAL
Daily Challenges
- Players receive 3 Daily Challenges each day for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone (9 total) to complete for XP bonuses.
- Challenges can be swapped in/out to suit your play style. Instead of new Daily Challenges replacing your current Challenges, they are added to the list of reserve Challenges for each mode, and can be completed any time before the end of the season.
- Complete Daily Challenges at your own pace without losing progress. Challenges swapped out will retain any earned progress and can be completed later.
Prestige Shop
- Added a confirmation prompt when unlocking new content at the Prestige Shop using Prestige Keys.
UI
- Addressed a UI error related to Weapon Blueprints.
General
- Fixed a crash that could occur when redeeming Battle Pass tier bundles.
MULTIPLAYER
- Featured Playlists
- Raid 24/7 [NEW]
- Includes TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Raid.
- Hardcore Raid 24/7 also available in Quick Play.
- Face Off (3v3) [NEW]
- 3v3 matches of TDM, Domination, and Kill Confirmed on Gunfight maps: Game Show, ICBM, U-Bahn, and KGB.
- Scorestreaks disabled.
- Shorter time limits and score limits for fast-paced matches.
- Shorter capture times in Domination.
- Hardcore Face Off also available in Quick Play.
- Nuketown Holiday 24/7
- Prop Hunt
- Gunfight
- Fireteam: Dirty Bomb
- Raid 24/7 [NEW]
Modes
- Prop Hunt
- Increased time between Prop whistles from 20 seconds to 30 seconds.
Gameplay
- Closed an exploit where Field Upgrades could be planted out of bounds.
Combat Record
- M79
- Added tracking for Popcorn Medal (multi-kills) for the M79.
- Changed the M79 Medal Spotlight from Headshots to Popcorn.
Multiplayer Free Access
- Updated Playlists
- Team Deathmatch
- Domination
- Gunfight
- Nuketown Holiday 24/7
- Raid 24/7 [NEW]
- Prop Hunt [NEW]
- Combined Arms: Hardpoint [NEW]
- Fireteam: Dirty Bomb [NEW]
– Treyarch