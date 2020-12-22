Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Dec 22 patch notes: Daily Challenges, Raid 24/7, 2x Battle Pass XP, more

Published: 22/Dec/2020 19:22

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Activision and Treyarch have released a new update in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, implementing a couple of changes and adding more content for players to enjoy as Season One continues to chug along.

With Season One well and truly underway in Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch are looking to deliver on their promise of consistently providing fresh and new content for the holiday season.

The December 22 patch, which was basically a playlist update with a couple of other things added in, has done just that, enabling a new 24/7 playlist for the ever-popular map, Raid, as well as Double Battle Pass Progression for players to level up their S1 BP faster.

Daily challenges have also arrived, giving users another easy way to earn XP. These challenges, which are available in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, come in a set of three at a time, refreshed every 24 hours.

Black Ops Cold War Daily Challenges
Treyarch
Daily Challenges are now live in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Here’s everything you need to know about this latest update:

Black Ops Cold War December 22 update patch notes

GLOBAL

Daily Challenges

  • Players receive 3 Daily Challenges each day for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone (9 total) to complete for XP bonuses.
  • Challenges can be swapped in/out to suit your play style. Instead of new Daily Challenges replacing your current Challenges, they are added to the list of reserve Challenges for each mode, and can be completed any time before the end of the season.
  • Complete Daily Challenges at your own pace without losing progress. Challenges swapped out will retain any earned progress and can be completed later.

Prestige Shop

  • Added a confirmation prompt when unlocking new content at the Prestige Shop using Prestige Keys.

UI

  • Addressed a UI error related to Weapon Blueprints.

General

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when redeeming Battle Pass tier bundles.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Featured Playlists
    • Raid 24/7 [NEW]
      • Includes TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Raid.
      • Hardcore Raid 24/7 also available in Quick Play.
    • Face Off (3v3) [NEW]
      • 3v3 matches of TDM, Domination, and Kill Confirmed on Gunfight maps: Game Show, ICBM, U-Bahn, and KGB.
      • Scorestreaks disabled.
      • Shorter time limits and score limits for fast-paced matches.
      • Shorter capture times in Domination.
      • Hardcore Face Off also available in Quick Play.
    • Nuketown Holiday 24/7
    • Prop Hunt
    • Gunfight
    • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Modes

  • Prop Hunt
    • Increased time between Prop whistles from 20 seconds to 30 seconds.

Gameplay

  • Closed an exploit where Field Upgrades could be planted out of bounds.

Combat Record

  • M79
    • Added tracking for Popcorn Medal (multi-kills) for the M79.
    • Changed the M79 Medal Spotlight from Headshots to Popcorn.

Multiplayer Free Access

  • Updated Playlists
    • Team Deathmatch
    • Domination
    • Gunfight
    • Nuketown Holiday 24/7
    • Raid 24/7 [NEW]
    • Prop Hunt [NEW]
    • Combined Arms: Hardpoint [NEW]
    • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb [NEW]

– Treyarch

Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect still one of Twitch’s top Warzone streamers in 2020 despite ban

Published: 22/Dec/2020 18:34 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 18:49

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTube/DrDisrespect

Dr Disrespect Warzone

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect may have been banned from Twitch in 2020 under mysterious circumstances, but that hasn’t stopped the two-time from remaining on of the top Warzone players on the platform according to a new report.

Even though Dr Disrespect was randomly permanently banned from Twitch back in June, his numbers were still high enough for him to remain the eighth most-watched Warzone streamer of 2020.

The report by the esports betting site Unikrn states that Doc had a whopping 12,213,359 hours watched on Twitch while playing Warzone in 2020. This put him ahead of Cloakzy and German sensation MontanaBlack88 who rounded out the top ten.

This is quite staggering considering just how much of the year Dr Disrespect missed on Twitch, with the streamer only being on Twitch for half of it.

Dr Disrespect streams on YouTube
YouTube/DrDisrespect
Dr Disrespect has been seeing success on YouTube.

Since the ban, Doc has started to broadcast on YouTube, but the report only takes into account Twitch statistics, which firmly show that the two-time was ahead of most of the pact when it came to drawing Warzone viewers.

“The real story here is Dr Disrespect still featuring in the top 10 after a strange set of circumstances,” a spokesperson for Unikrn said. “If he ever does make a triumphant return to Twitch – like Ninja has, we could see the Doc competing with NICKMERCS for next year’s crown.”

Sullygnome
Dr Disrespect remains in the top 8 Warzone streamers.

Speaking of NICKMERCS, the FaZe steamer was by far the most-watched when it came to Warzone, having 55,091,555 hours watched.

nickmercs twitch awkward
YouTube/NICKMERCS
NICKMERCS dominated Warzone’s Twitch numbers.

“NICKMERCS remains the king of Call of Duty streaming after picking up nearly one million Twitch followers in 2020 from his Warzone content. He’s now the go-to guy for updates and hacks, keeping his content engaging and relevant to his audience,” the spokesperson explained.

In a distant second place was TimTheTatMan with 26,510,017 followed by Swagg at 21,921,237 and Symfuhny just behind him with 21,733,109.

Tfue, HusKerrs and TeePee come next, rounding out the most-watched Warzone streamers.

With 2020 coming to a close, it will be interesting to see what the new year will bring for Warzone and the streaming world, especially now that Black Ops Cold War has joined the battle royale’s ecosystem.