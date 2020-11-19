 Best FOV settings for Black Ops Cold War on PC, PlayStation, Xbox - Dexerto
Best FOV settings for Black Ops Cold War on PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Published: 19/Nov/2020 13:45 Updated: 19/Nov/2020 13:48

by James Busby
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

The FOV (field of view) setting is one of the most important adjustments you can make in Black Ops Cold War. Find out how you can spot enemies easier and increase your FOV on both PC and console. 

Being able to adjust your FOV is incredibly advantageous to any FPS player looking to increase their performance. Black Ops Cold War allows both PC and console players to adjust their FOV to whatever they like. The FOV setting will not only dictate how much you can see on the screen, but it will also impact the general feel of the game. As a result, it’s imperative that you get this setting right. 

Just like controller and mouse sensitivity, your FOV setting is another setting that can greatly impact your performance. After all, having a wider picture of your surroundings is always going to be beneficial when it comes to getting the drop on players. Here’s how you can change your FOV in Black Ops Cold War.

What is field of view?

To put it simply, field of view is how much of the game you see on your screen. A lower FOV means you’ll see less, while a higher field of view means you’ll see more.

While it can be tempting to crank your FOV up to 120, it’s important to note that higher FOV values can actually impair your in-game vision. Your weapon, objects, and enemies will appear smaller and often look further away than they actually are.

To combat this, you’ll want to balance your field of view with one that compliments all areas of play.

How to change Black Ops Cold War FOV

In order to change your FOV in Black Ops Cold War, you’ll first need to load into the game’s lobby screen. Once you’ve done that, follow the instructions below:

  • Click on the Settings button (bottom left of the screen).
  • Select Graphics from the menu tab.
  • Scroll down to Display.

Simply adjust the bar to whatever level you want. Black Ops Cold War’s FOV is set to 80 by default, so keep adjusting it from there to see which is best for you.

Best FOV settings for Black Ops Cold War

While you can get by with the default 80 FOV setting, a lot of pro and casual players swear by playing at around 100 to 120. Of course, this all comes down to personal preference. However, we recommend playing on a FOV of around 105. 

This greatly increases the amount you can see, while also not dramatically impacting the overall distance of your gun when aiming down sight. 

How to create custom games in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 19/Nov/2020 12:13

by James Busby
Black Ops Cold War

Custom games are a great place to test out Black Ops Cold Wars various guns, attachments, scorestreaks, and loadouts. Here’s how you can set up custom games for yourself. 

While Black Ops Cold War’s standard multiplayer games allow you to flex your mechanical might over your foes, it doesn’t always provide the best environment to try out new things. This is particularly true now that skill based matchmaking is so prevalent. Fortunately, custom games allow you to jump into private matches against bots and those you invite. 

Not only do custom games enable you to practice your aim, but they also give you the opportunity to test out every gun and attachment. This is particularly useful when you’re looking to create the most deadly loadout. Whether you’re looking to warm up before diving into a grueling session of public matches or aiming to master specific mechanics, then you’ll want to set up a custom game. 

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Ops Cold War’s custom games. 

How to create custom games

In order to create custom games in Black Ops Cold War, you’ll first need to access the game’s lobby screen. Once you’ve done this follow the instructions below:

  • Click on Custom Games (bottom left of the lobby screen).
  • Scroll down to Edit Game Rules.
  • Click on Settings.

From this menu, you will be able to edit everything from the time limit, round score, number of lives per player, and respawn delay. There are also advanced settings that can be changed that really give you a tremendous amount of control over each game. 

The current game modes available in custom games are as follows:

  • Team Deathmatch 
  • Free-For-All
  • Search & Destroy 
  • Domination 
  • Hardpoint
  • Control 
  • VIP Escort

Of course, only certain maps will be available depending on the mode you pick, so keep this in mind if you wish to play on the game’s larger scale maps. If you don’t have anyone to play with or just wish to warm up, then simply click on the Bots and Players setting to add and adjust bot difficulty. 

So there you have it, everything you need to know about setting up custom games in Black Ops Cold War.

