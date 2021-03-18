Black Ops Cold War March 18 patch notes: New modes, E-Tool buff, new League Play maps, more - Dexerto

Activision and Treyarch have rolled out a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on March 18, introducing new Season 2 content for multiplayer and Zombies.

Season 2 continues to roll on in Black Ops Cold War, and with the massive mid-season update just around the corner, Treyarch have led up to it with some new content and changes for both multiplayer and Zombies.

Two new playlists are now live – Stockpile and Knife Fight 3v3. In Stockpile, players need to eliminate enemies, pick up their dog tags, and deposit them at the objective to earn points for their team. As for the Knife Fight 3v3, this is similar to Gunfight except for the rotation of guns is replaced with melee Blueprints, including the Machete, E-Tool, and more.

Advertisement

Speaking of the E-Tool, the devs have buffed the new melee weapon, which has gone from a two-hit kill to a one-hit kill in multiplayer. It also features a faster melee swipe time and increases the boost to movement speed.

Last but not least, the final major change in this update is the addition of Apocalypse and Express to the League Play rotation. Apocalypse replaces Crossroads in the Hardpoint rotation and Express replaces Garrison in the Search & Destroy rotation.

This is in order to keep League Play parallel with the official competitive ruleset, following the recent changes to the Call of Duty League’s map pool.

Advertisement

Black Ops Cold War March 18 update patch notes

MULTIPLAYER

Weapons

E-Tool Changed from 2-hit to 1-hit kill. Reduced melee swipe time. Slightly increased movement speed boost.



Modes

Stockpile Eliminate enemies to pick up dog tags and deposit your stash at the objective to earn points for your team. First team to reach the score limit wins.

Knife Fight 3v3 3v3 Gunfight with rotating randomized loadouts featuring Blueprint versions of the Machete, Wakizashi, Sledgehammer, E-Tool, and Knife. First team to win six rounds wins the match.

Combined Arms Moshpit New Quick Play playlist featuring Combined Arms: Hardpoint, Combined Arms: Domination, and Combined Arms: Assault.



Featured Playlists

Stockpile [NEW]

Knife Fight 3v3 [NEW]

Throwback Moshpit (also available in Hardcore)

Gun Game

Nuketown 24/7

Gunfight

Face Off (also available in Hardcore)

LEAGUE PLAY

Modes/Maps

CDL Hardpoint Added Apocalypse to CDL Hardpoint map rotation. Removed Crossroads Strike from CDL Hardpoint map rotation.

CDL Search and Destroy Added Express to CDL Search and Destroy map rotation. Removed Garrison from CDL Search and Destroy map rotation.



ZOMBIES

Featured Playlists