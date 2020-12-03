Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War is reportedly bricking PS5s

Published: 3/Dec/2020 17:40

by Michael Gwilliam
Black Ops Cold War bricking PS5s
Activision

Black Ops Cold War PS5

Call of Duty players may want to avoid playing Black Ops Cold War on their next-gen PlayStation 5s as reports are surfacing that the game is bricking consoles.

While the latest entry in the long-running CoD series had been met with praise, there have been some notable issues with the game, especially when it pertains to new hardware.

Aside from the issues players may be having with maps such as Miami or camo challenges the community deems unfair, there is a major problem with the game breaking PS5s.

In a now-viral post on Reddit, one user described their experience with the FPS and how it damaged their system.

BOCW NukeTown
Activision
You can’t play Nuketown if your console is bricked.

“Game has hard crashed the entire console, only game that had been crashing for me on the PS5,” WillHar270 wrote. “Now when I turn it on none of my games will load without crashing and when games do start to load up the screen fills up with flickering and glitching pixels before the console goes dead.”

“If Cold War is crashing your PS5, DO NOT PLAY IT, it will damage your system, in particular for me my GPU,” they further warned.

According to the gamer, after trying everything from a factory reset to even installing system software off a USB drive, nothing worked to fix the console.

Cold War has bricked my PS5 from blackopscoldwar

Luckily, after contacting Sony, the company reportedly explained that this issue has been happening for others, always with BOCW serving as the lone culprit. As such, the player was able to send their PS5 back and will receive a replacement in a fortnight.

It’s unclear what exactly is causing the issue or if Activision or Sony is to blame, but it should be noted that bricking isn’t limited to just PS5s.

As Dexerto previously reported, Cold War was also causing Xbox Series X bricking problems, which were addressed by the devs.

car on fire in BOCW
Activision
Dreams of playing next-gen consoles are going up in flames.

“We’re investigating all crashes and across the game,” Treyarch community manager Josh ‘FoxhoundFPS’ Torres claimed. However, no further update was made.

Hopefully, a patch is released soon that can prevent these fatal crashes from occurring so players can enjoy the game without worrying about their console bricking.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.