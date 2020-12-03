Black Ops Cold War is reportedly bricking PS5s

Call of Duty players may want to avoid playing Black Ops Cold War on their next-gen PlayStation 5s as reports are surfacing that the game is bricking consoles.

While the latest entry in the long-running CoD series had been met with praise, there have been some notable issues with the game, especially when it pertains to new hardware.

Aside from the issues players may be having with maps such as Miami or camo challenges the community deems unfair, there is a major problem with the game breaking PS5s.

In a now-viral post on Reddit, one user described their experience with the FPS and how it damaged their system.

“Game has hard crashed the entire console, only game that had been crashing for me on the PS5,” WillHar270 wrote. “Now when I turn it on none of my games will load without crashing and when games do start to load up the screen fills up with flickering and glitching pixels before the console goes dead.”

“If Cold War is crashing your PS5, DO NOT PLAY IT, it will damage your system, in particular for me my GPU,” they further warned.

According to the gamer, after trying everything from a factory reset to even installing system software off a USB drive, nothing worked to fix the console.

Luckily, after contacting Sony, the company reportedly explained that this issue has been happening for others, always with BOCW serving as the lone culprit. As such, the player was able to send their PS5 back and will receive a replacement in a fortnight.

It’s unclear what exactly is causing the issue or if Activision or Sony is to blame, but it should be noted that bricking isn’t limited to just PS5s.

As Dexerto previously reported, Cold War was also causing Xbox Series X bricking problems, which were addressed by the devs.

“We’re investigating all crashes and across the game,” Treyarch community manager Josh ‘FoxhoundFPS’ Torres claimed. However, no further update was made.

Hopefully, a patch is released soon that can prevent these fatal crashes from occurring so players can enjoy the game without worrying about their console bricking.