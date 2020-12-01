 Black Ops Cold War players demand change to controversial camo challenge - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War players demand change to controversial camo challenge

Published: 1/Dec/2020 22:08

by Michael Gwilliam
Policia camo in COD Black Ops Cold War
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty players are calling on Treyarch to revamp one of the camo challenges in Black Ops Cold War, Policia, because it relies too heavily on their opponents’ actions.

Anyone who plays Call of Duty should be familiar with camo challenges – weapon skins that are unlocked as players complete certain tasks. These normally range from scoring a certain amount of headshots, picking up double kills, or just simply fragging out.

However, while the community generally loves completing these challenges, there is one in Black Ops Cold War that players are demanding get changed: the science category.

These skins require players to get kills on enemies who are “taking cover from you in multiplayer”; the final unlock in the category, Policia, requires fifty of these kills.

Black Ops Cold War Checkmate
Activision
Shooting enemies behind cover is a major drag for some players.

Given the fact that you need your opponents to behave in the exact way you need them to and get behind cover as you kill them, completing this challenge can be a massive chore. So much so that players are calling for Treyarch to change it.

“I know it has literally never happened, at least to my knowledge, but can you PLEASE make this a different camo challenge?” Redditor Dementor8919 asked. “I hate camos where you quite literally have to depend on other people to do said thing. Please man I’m begging you.”

I know it has literally never happened, at least to my knowledge, but can you PLEASE make this a different camo challenge? I hate camos where you quite literally have to depend on other people to do said thing. Please man I’m begging you. from blackopscoldwar

Others agreed and remarked how previous Black Ops games had better challenges.

“Remember the good old days where you had to get hip fire kills?” one user reminisced. “At least there ain’t a camo challenge where you have to get 100 kills whilst being prone, just imagine the camping.”

“Yes please change this! Whoever decided to make this challenge should actually try doing this…it is a pain. Why would they make a challenge where you have no control over it?” another chimed in.

Taking cover in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Will Treyarch change up the camo requirements?

The original post itself ended up getting a lot of traction with over 4,000 up-votes on the site and even earned Reddit awards from users who would also like the camo’s requirements to be tweaked.

So far Treyarch has yet to respond to the post or make any mention of plans to change it, but hopefully, they end up figuring out a method of making the camos more appealing for BOCW players to try and unlock.

Also, if you need help completing any of the gun skin challenges, make sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War weapon camo guide, which also includes all the steps needed for gold, diamond, and Dark Matter Ultra.

