Black Ops Cold War devs respond to console-bricking Xbox Series X issues - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War devs respond to console-bricking Xbox Series X issues

Published: 24/Nov/2020 6:29 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 6:44

by Brad Norton
Xbox Series X / Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Microsoft / Activision

Black Ops Cold War xbox series x

Despite the Xbox Series X console just launching, Black Ops Cold War players have reportedly encountered a number of game-breaking bugs already, some that have even supposedly ‘bricked’ the hardware completely.

The new generation of gaming consoles have certainly been hard to come by. However, certain players that were able to get their hands on the Xbox Series X at launch haven’t all been feeling lucky.

Black Ops Cold War launched on the new system, alongside five other platforms. With plenty of unique hardware to account for, it’s no surprise that the release has been accompanied by some critical bugs. While some pull players from the game momentarily, others appear to be far more damaging.

If you’re playing on the Xbox Series X and notice a few crashes, it might be time to put the controller down for a little while.

Gamers that have tried to play through certain issues have reported their brand new Xbox Series X consoles outright breaking and refusing to turn back on.

Word of Caution Xbox Series X from blackopscoldwar

“My Cold War had been crashing my Series X a bunch over the weekend,” Reddit user ‘Junesfoshiz’ said. While it wasn’t a major deal at first, things soon became much worse. “I’d just reboot and move on,” they explained. “Well, when it happened this morning, it was for good. Xbox will not boot back up.”

With their console no longer functioning, they advised others with the same crashing issues to “play something else until there’s a patch.”

Treyarch already investigating Xbox issues

Treyarch is well aware of these devastating issues already. In fact, it’s the top problem on the official Trello board, with developers investigating it at this very moment. “We’re investigating all crashes and across the game,” Treyarch community manager Josh ‘FoxhoundFPS’ Torres added on Reddit.

“My immediate recommendations are to make sure that you’re using the correct version for your platform,” the community manager wrote.

Similar to those playing on the PS5, you can still access the PS4 version by mistake. This can seemingly lead to all sorts of unique problems. Double-check that you’re running the proper version of the game if your Xbox Series X has been crashing while playing Cold War.

Comment from discussion Word of Caution Xbox Series X.

Last but not least, “players have also shared that disabling Ray Tracing on XSX has helped.” While you won’t be using the flashy new hardware to its full potential with Ray Tracing disabled, it should prevent some devastating crashes.

An incoming patch should help mitigate a good number of these problems on the Xbox hardware, including those that brick the Series X console. However, there’s currently no ETA on when this patch will arrive.

Call of Duty

Dallas Empire reveals Shotzzy’s MP5 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 24/Nov/2020 5:11 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 5:33

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dallas Empire Shotzzy MP5 Loadout Black Ops Cold War
Activision-Blizzard / Dallas Empire

Every Call of Duty player wants to become a powerful force like Shotzzy, and now you can get one step closer after Dallas Empire revealed his MP5 loadout in Black Ops Cold War.

The MP5 has been one of the best submachine guns in Call of Duty titles for many years now, and it’s still a killer in Black Ops Cold War. It’s accurate, fast, responsive, offers incredible mobility, and can kill enemies very quickly. 

It recently copped damage range nerf after players and professionals both agreed it was too a little overpowered. But it still packs a punch, especially from close to mid-range combat.

The MP5 is still the weapon of choice for Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro. However, the 2020 Call of Duty League MVP has a loadout unique to his playstyle, and Dallas Empire spilled the beans. “Looking for a MP5 setup to fry the competition? Console player of the year Shotzzy has you covered,” they said.

Shotzzy’s Black Ops Cold War MP5 loadout

  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
  • Barrel: 9.5″ Task Force
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Grip: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Raider Stock

Shotzzy’s loadout strikes a balance between making horizontal and vertical recoil easier to control, adding more damage, and increasing ADS speed. It’s well-balanced and tweaks most of the MP5’s strengths, making it even more accurate and snappy.

The increased ADS speed is arguably the most crucial piece of the puzzle. It’s always been a big deal, but it’s an even bigger one in Black Ops Cold War. If you don’t include something to increase ADS speed in your loadout, chances are you will lose more fights.

Dallas Empire Shotzzy MP5 Loadout Black Ops Cold War
Activision-Blizzard / Dallas Empire
Dallas Empire shared Shotzzy’s MP5 loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on social media.

The MP5 was already good at mowing down enemies with laser-like accuracy. However, Shotzzy’s loadout makes it even easier.

Of course, individual skill level plays a part too. A more skilled player will almost always win a gunfight against a lesser skilled one.

Still, anyone can enjoy the benefits of this simple and effective loadout, and it might even help narrow the gap.