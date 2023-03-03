TimTheTatman reveals secret attachment for best TAQ-56 MW2 Ranked Play loadout

If you miss the ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play, TimTheTatman revealed a TAQ-56 loadout that comes close to emulating its feel.

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play is not for the faint of the heart. The competitive game mode uses the official Call of Duty League rules, maps, and weapons. Players climb through seven Skill Divisions and earn rewards based on where they place at the end of a season.

Ranked Play restricts most of MW2’s weapon pool, which limits loadout possibilities. However, Season 2 added the ISO Hemlock, and players thought they had discovered the next best thing. Treyarch quickly dashed those hopes, banning the controversial weapon from Ranked Play.

With limited AR options, most players gravitated towards the TAQ-56, but it performs much differently than the Hemlock. TimTheTatman revealed a secret that helps Hemlock players feel more at home.

TimTheTatman reveals best TAQ-56 MW2 loadout

Activison The TAQ-56 is a fan-favorite AR in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

The TAQ-56 is everyone’s go-to AR in Ranked Play, but TimTheTatman was not a fan of the AR until he made an attachment switch.

“I loved how the Hemlock felt and hated how the TAQ felt, so I had to change it around. I made this one change to my TAQ-56 loadout, and it made me feel like I was using the Hemlock I was using previously before it got banned.”

The ISO Hemlock’s iron sights are hard to get a clear sightline from, so most players used a red-dot scope. Meanwhile, the TAQ-56 has a relatively clean iron sight, but TimTheTatman believes otherwise.

“All I did here was after the Hemlock got banned, I realized that I needed to play with a sight on my AR, so with this change instead of a rear grip, I feel like a new man with this gun.”

Here is Tim’s full TAQ-56 loadout.

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

If you aren’t a fan of the TAQ-56, try this change and see if it makes a difference.