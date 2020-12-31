Aydan’s “no recoil” Mac 10 Warzone loadout to dominate Verdansk

If you’ve played Warzone at all since the launch of Season 1’s Black Ops Cold War integration, you’ll have encountered the Mac-10 SMG plenty of times — but Aydan’s loadout for the gun will help you take out all of your enemies even quicker.

While the Kilo 141 and R9-0 shotgun was the class of choice prior to Season 1 dropping, players have switched in their droves to the DMR tactical rifle with a Mac-10 in their back pocket, helping dominate at all ranges and take down enemies quickly and efficiently.

These guns paired together really do provide the best of both worlds, but the question then becomes how you can optimize them to perform at their very best, and as one of the best players to grace Verdansk, Aydan is definitely someone to look to for inspiration.

He’s always on top of the meta, and the leaderboards, placing highly in tournaments whenever he takes part, so this Mac-10 could be perfect.

Aydan Mac-10 Warzone loadout

The one major thing to take note of in the following loadout is that it lacks the underbarrel grip most players run with, the Field Agent Grip — but this weapon’s recoil shouldn’t be too hard to control anyway.

Here’s what Aydan’s Mac-10 Warzone loadout looks like:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 5.9” Task Force

5.9” Task Force Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Aydan decided to get rid of the Field Agent Grip due to the minimal recoil reduction it offers, calling it “kind of minor,” opting instead for the No Stock to increase Sprint to Fire time, making it even more responsive when suddenly having to engage an opponent.

Read More: Aydan explains how to rework Ghost to stop Warzone campers

While Aydan uses No Stock, he says you can also try out the Raider Stock, but his preference is the former.

So, give this one a go and take it into Warzone — it might not help you play like Aydan, but it’s well worth a try and can certainly help you up your game.