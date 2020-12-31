Logo
Call of Duty

Aydan’s “no recoil” Mac 10 Warzone loadout to dominate Verdansk

Published: 31/Dec/2020 12:57

by Jacob Hale
Aydan Warzone mac 10 loadout
YouTube: Aydan/Activision

Aydan Warzone

If you’ve played Warzone at all since the launch of Season 1’s Black Ops Cold War integration, you’ll have encountered the Mac-10 SMG plenty of times — but Aydan’s loadout for the gun will help you take out all of your enemies even quicker.

While the Kilo 141 and R9-0 shotgun was the class of choice prior to Season 1 dropping, players have switched in their droves to the DMR tactical rifle with a Mac-10 in their back pocket, helping dominate at all ranges and take down enemies quickly and efficiently.

These guns paired together really do provide the best of both worlds, but the question then becomes how you can optimize them to perform at their very best, and as one of the best players to grace Verdansk, Aydan is definitely someone to look to for inspiration.

He’s always on top of the meta, and the leaderboards, placing highly in tournaments whenever he takes part, so this Mac-10 could be perfect.

Warzone esports earnings top 5 Dec 2020
Esports Earnings
Aydan is the second highest earner in Warzone at the time of writing, so he knows what he’s talking about.

Aydan Mac-10 Warzone loadout

The one major thing to take note of in the following loadout is that it lacks the underbarrel grip most players run with, the Field Agent Grip — but this weapon’s recoil shouldn’t be too hard to control anyway.

Here’s what Aydan’s Mac-10 Warzone loadout looks like:

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 5.9” Task Force
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum
  • Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Aydan decided to get rid of the Field Agent Grip due to the minimal recoil reduction it offers, calling it “kind of minor,” opting instead for the No Stock to increase Sprint to Fire time, making it even more responsive when suddenly having to engage an opponent.

While Aydan uses No Stock, he says you can also try out the Raider Stock, but his preference is the former.

So, give this one a go and take it into Warzone — it might not help you play like Aydan, but it’s well worth a try and can certainly help you up your game.

Call of Duty

Warzone player gets ultimate revenge after teammate steals loot

Published: 31/Dec/2020 12:23

by David Purcell
Warzone loot box
Activision

Warzone Warzone Season 1

Having your loot stolen away by a random teammate in Warzone can be very frustrating, but one player has revealed their tactic for handling the situation and it’s just perfect. 

The game has hundreds of Loot Boxes waiting to be opened right across Verdansk and also on Rebirth Island. Opening them will see a number of weapons and handy items come spilling out, some of which will be difference makers for you.

However, if you have dropped into this – or any other – battle royale game, you will be all too aware that opening a Loot Box doesn’t always mean you will be the one taking the loot inside. People love to yoink it away right after the goods are revealed.

Well, if you’re sick to your back teeth of this happening to you, there’s one clip you need to see.

Warzone airport tower helicopter
Activision
Your thieving Warzone teammate won’t see this coming.

How to stop Warzone players stealing your loot

Reddit user just-here-2-par-t revealed their hilarious revenge strategy on December 30, which involves the use of a helicopter.

As the clip shows, a teammate comes right behind them and swoops away the Loot Box contents from their Scavenger contract. Moments later, they both jump inside the chopper and the user heads right for a nearby building, only to eject at the final moment.

It goes without saying that the fate for his teammate was both hilarious and deserved, as they’re downed in the explosion. “That wasn’t yours to take” is an apt way to describe the player’s feelings about getting mugged off, so that’s what they titled the clip as.

That wasn’t yours to take from CODWarzone

So, next time this annoying routine happens to yourself, you know what to do. Many pilots actually use this tactic already as well, crashing their helicopter into buildings to annoy people, so it’s not exactly a high-IQ play but definitely fits the crime.

With just a helicopter and an unsuspecting thief of a teammate, you could be waving them off to the Gulag in no time.