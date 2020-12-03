Aydan explains how Ghost can be reworked to stop Warzone campers - Dexerto

Former Fortnite pro and current Warzone star, Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad, believes that the Ghost perk in Warzone should be tweaked to dissuade camping in the popular Call of Duty battle royale.

Aydan is no stranger to BR titles, given all the success he’s achieved in Fortnite and Warzone. He’s also very familiar with CoD titles, given his history competing in ‘GBs’ since Black Ops 2. Coupling those perspectives, he believes that Warzone would be better if its Ghost perk was tuned in line with how the perk functions in Black Ops Cold War.

As it stands, Ghost grants an impervious cloak of map invisibility to its bearer in Modern Warfare and Warzone. A necessary perk built into every second loadout across Verdansk, it guarantees that players cannot be detected by Heartbeat Sensors or UAVs.

Dissimilarly, Black Ops Cold War’s Ghost is akin to earlier titles’, in which it grants the same mini-map immunities — but only when the player is moving. Therefore, if a camper has Ghost equipped, they will be detectable. As mentioned in the CharlieIntel Podcast, Aydan thinks this version should be integrated into Warzone.

(For mobile users, segment begins at 28:10)

“I really like how [BOCW] has Ghost: it only works if you’re moving,” he said. “So if you’re camping in a corner, Ghost won’t work. I think that might be a great addition.”

While discussing his feelings toward Black Ops Cold War in comparison to Modern Warfare and Warzone, Aydan touched on his excitement about possible integration between the different titles. While BOCW and MW will be kept separate, Activision have already confirmed that both games will enjoy some overlap in Warzone.

One of the more interesting opportunities this provides is the chance to rework Ghost, which is exactly what the streamer was alluding to.

While aware that he does have biases as a “bot racer and a PUB slayer,” Aydan elaborated that “it’s just kind of annoying when someone’s just sitting there with Ghost and you can’t detect them at all.” As such, he argues that the anti-camping adjustment “would be a great integration to add to Ghost.”

Given how many CoD enthusiasts complain about campers, either in multiplayer or Warzone, one has to imagine that there could be some serious support for this tweak to the game’s most popular perk.