Aydan explains how Ghost can be reworked to stop Warzone campers - Dexerto

Aydan explains how Ghost can be reworked to stop Warzone campers

Published: 3/Dec/2020 1:15

by Theo Salaun
Former Fortnite pro and current Warzone star, Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad, believes that the Ghost perk in Warzone should be tweaked to dissuade camping in the popular Call of Duty battle royale. 

Aydan is no stranger to BR titles, given all the success he’s achieved in Fortnite and Warzone. He’s also very familiar with CoD titles, given his history competing in ‘GBs’ since Black Ops 2. Coupling those perspectives, he believes that Warzone would be better if its Ghost perk was tuned in line with how the perk functions in Black Ops Cold War.

As it stands, Ghost grants an impervious cloak of map invisibility to its bearer in Modern Warfare and Warzone. A necessary perk built into every second loadout across Verdansk, it guarantees that players cannot be detected by Heartbeat Sensors or UAVs. 

Dissimilarly, Black Ops Cold War’s Ghost is akin to earlier titles’, in which it grants the same mini-map immunities — but only when the player is moving. Therefore, if a camper has Ghost equipped, they will be detectable. As mentioned in the CharlieIntel Podcast, Aydan thinks this version should be integrated into Warzone. 

(For mobile users, segment begins at 28:10)

“I really like how [BOCW] has Ghost: it only works if you’re moving,” he said. “So if you’re camping in a corner, Ghost won’t work. I think that might be a great addition.”

While discussing his feelings toward Black Ops Cold War in comparison to Modern Warfare and Warzone, Aydan touched on his excitement about possible integration between the different titles. While BOCW and MW will be kept separate, Activision have already confirmed that both games will enjoy some overlap in Warzone.

One of the more interesting opportunities this provides is the chance to rework Ghost, which is exactly what the streamer was alluding to.

Call of Duty’s Heartbeat Sensor allows you to locate enemies up to 50 meters away, unless they’re ghosted.

While aware that he does have biases as a “bot racer and a PUB slayer,” Aydan elaborated that “it’s just kind of annoying when someone’s just sitting there with Ghost and you can’t detect them at all.” As such, he argues that the anti-camping adjustment “would be a great integration to add to Ghost.”

Given how many CoD enthusiasts complain about campers, either in multiplayer or Warzone, one has to imagine that there could be some serious support for this tweak to the game’s most popular perk. 

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.