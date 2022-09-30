AX-50 Warzone loadout turns it into Intervention from Modern Warfare 2

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

With Modern Warfare 2 nostalgia in the air and as strong as ever, you can actually turn the AX-50 into the Intervention in Warzone with a few simple loadout tweaks.

As the Call of Duty community is ready to close the book on Vanguard and make the switch over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, nostalgia has been rife about the original game that was released back in 2009.

Even though it had plenty of problems, mainly with broken guns, MW2 has always been a source of heavy nostalgia for the CoD community as they harken back to halcyon days when the ACR, Model-1887, and Intervention sniper ran riot in toxic lobbies.

Some players have been trying to replicate the classic weapons in both Warzone and the since-concluded MW2 (2022) beta, and you can actually bring back the Intervention in two different ways.

How to make MW2 Intervention in Warzone

Warzone YouTuber TheKoreanSavage highlighted this in his September 27 video, where he noted that the AX50 and SP-R 208 snipers can both be made to look and feel like the Intervention.

However, when it comes to using it in-game, he gives the nod to the AX-50 as the better choice even though the SP-R 208 can be pretty nutty.

The AX-50 can be made to replicate the iconic CoD sniper rifle with a few simple tweaks, including using the 32.0 Factory Barrel, Singuard Arms Assassin stock, and the Tripod underbarrel. Though, sadly, there is no noise pack to bring back those famous sounds of sending shots at enemies.

Barrel: 32.0 Factory Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Underbarrel: Tripod

Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin

Now, the look of the sniper is pretty much where the comparison between the AX-50 and Intervention end, seeing as it’s not as quick as the classic MW2 sniper.

Though, it is a nice little nod to an iconic weapon that should satisfy your nostalgia cravings until the new game is released.