August 15 CoD 2020 teaser reveals secret bunker & more clues in Warzone

Day 2 of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War easter egg hunt in Warzone was completed in near-record time as the community unlocked a previously inaccessible bunker and deciphered its various clues.

It has long been revealed that CoD 2020 will be teased through Modern Warfare: Warzone. After Day 1’s puzzle solving, Day 2’s hunt for the latest hints toward next year’s title began at 12 p.m. ET, Day 2 with a new VHS tape playing on the teaser’s website.

Advertisement

As the VHS tape played, revealing certain codes, coordinates were revealed for another previously inaccessible bunker. Warzone detectives quickly located the bunker, which is Bunker 3, near Boneyard, and dissected its contents.

Among them, players found a bust of the Soviet Russia politician and revolutionary, Vladimir Lenin, alongside a variety of documents and intel that suggested forthcoming military action. A locked elevator was also discovered at the end of the bunker, suggesting that later clues may bring players further into the subterranean depths of Verdansk.

Advertisement

BRAND NEW BUNKER WITH SECRET ELEVATOR HAS BEEN UNLOCKED! pic.twitter.com/8qjdwGYQVe — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) August 15, 2020

After opening the bunker and sifting through all of its information, the community knew there was more to dissect as the Pawn Takes Pawn’s EMC2 page was not yet updated. That page shows a date for each day of the hunt, with the later dates redacted and the completed dates crossed out once they become finished.

Then the community realized that Day 1’s VHS tape, when replayed, shows an entirely different set of codes than it did formerly. While the tape plays the same content, the code is different and that means players will need to reevaluate former intel moving forward.

Read more: August 14 Call of Duty 2020 teaser unlocks secret room in Warzone

After it was discovered by streamers and the community that the code was different in Day 1’s tape, the EMC2 page was subsequently updated—crossing off Day 2 and opening up Day 3 for August 16. A second pawn, of the six on the table, was also knocked down.

Advertisement

So Day 2 was completed by unlocking a new bunker, observing its contents, and discovering a code in the first day’s tape. It remains unclear what that code will do or how the elevator may factor into subsequent days, but the hunt continues.

According to the EMC2 page, two of six days have been completed (and two of six pawns have fallen). That suggests the hunt will last daily until Wednesday, August 19.