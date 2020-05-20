Warzone's Bunker 11 finally opens: New Blueprint, event teasers, more

Warzone’s latest update finally allowed players to access vaults across Verdansk, and the biggest of them all has just opened up. From new loot to major event teasers, here’s a full rundown on Bunker 11.

Infinity Ward’s massive May 18 update drastically shook things up all across Warzone. Not only were new items introduced, and various weapons nerfed, but the highly-anticipated vaults finally opened up.

These vaults can be accessed with key cards scattered throughout the map. Once you’ve collected a card and made your way to a vault, you’ll find plenty of high-tier loot sitting inside for your squad.

However, the biggest vault of them all, Bunker 11, took a little while longer to open. Teams have finally made their way inside and there’s plenty to unravel.

New Weapon Blueprint in Warzone’s Bunker 11

After searching through the first few rooms, Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop and his 100 Thieves trio happened upon a brand new weapon Blueprint.

The ‘Mud Drauber’ is a new Legendary-tier SMG Blueprint for the MP7. Once equipped for the first time, this version of the powerful weapon appears to permanently unlock for the entire team. This means you can load into your next Warzone game with the variant in your loadout drop.

Bunker 11 Easter Eggs and Storyline Teasers

The first room of the bunker features two screens with various text on each. Directly underneath is an interactive button that allows players to ‘reboot’ a computer. This seemingly opens a door to the next room where things ramp up a notch.

A bigger conference room lines tables and chairs around three ominous countdown timers. These tick away to 0:00:02 before glitching out and remaining stuck. There’s no telling exactly what this timer could be counting towards, though one of the next rooms features a nuclear weapon in development.

After crawling through a tiny opening, Courage found a ‘Shiny Red Button.’ Interacting with this button cleared smoke in a nearby room and revealed a nuke.

SECRET NUKE BUNKER OPENED!



The most insane Warzone Easter Egg YET!



RT AND SHARE!

FULL VIDEO OF HOW WE DID IT HERE:https://t.co/VrYFAXooOk pic.twitter.com/JtJkWrELjL — Jack "CouRage" Dunlop (@CouRageJD) May 19, 2020

Players are still figuring out the next steps in this major Warzone puzzle. People are already deciphering foreign phone calls, noting down numbers on various walls, and more.

Following on from a subtle teaser in the May 18 patch notes, it’s clear that Infinity Ward is gearing Warzone up for an epochal event.