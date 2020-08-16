NICKMERCS claims there's a new best AR in Warzone Season 5

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has unveiled his assault rifle of choice in Warzone Season 5 as the CR-56 AMAX, and he’s fine-tuned the perfect loadout to get the most out of the heavy-hitting weapon.

Following the August 11 patch, Warzone’s weapon meta was shaken substantially. For the majority of Season 4, the Bruen and FAL dominated. But after the Bruen’s damage at range was reduced, plenty have been looking for the new hot weapon to use.

While both the M4A1 and Grau 5.56 are still staple weapons in most players' loadouts, they’re not as heavy-hitting as the likes of the RAM-7 — which, according to Kolcheff, boasts the highest time-to-kill of all weapons in the game.

But in terms of statistics, Season 4’s CR-56 AMAX is one of the only weapons that can pack just as heavy of a punch. So naturally, NICKMERCS has devised the perfect class to help you get the most out of the assault rifle affectionately referred to as the Galil.

NICKMERC's CR-56 AMAX loadout for Warzone

As with most assault rifle loadouts, Nick pairs an extended magazine with a more magnified optic to ensure that he can ping from enemy to enemy at distance without needing to reload.

To improve his accuracy at range, the Warzone aficionado opts for the Monolithic Suppressor and Merc Foregrip to tame the weapon’s relatively high kick.

Nick then adds the Merc Foregrip —as opposed to the less nimble Ranger Foregrip— to reduce weapon sway while aiming down sight.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Monolithic Suppressor. Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440.

XRK Zodiac S440. Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic.

VLK 3.0x Optic. Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip.

Merc Foregrip. Ammunition: 45 Round Mags.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SofzM3IYDOM

As soon as Kolcheff and co. manage to snag a loadout, he wreaks havoc on enemies, with the AMAX shredding in both long and medium-range gunfights.

To back up the lethal rifle, Nick has an MP5 in his pocket to ensure that he can be versatile when an engagement is up close and personal.

If you’re looking for the best perks to complement NICKMERCS’ loadout, then check out our extensive perk guide for Warzone to help you get the edge in Verdansk.