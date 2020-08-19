Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War teaser trailer confirms reveal date

At long last, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is on the horizon. After a weeklong easter egg hunt in Warzone, an unlisted trailer has finally been discovered that teases CoD 2020 and a subsequent reveal date: August 26.

For months, people have wondered when Call of Duty’s 2020 iteration, a joint effort between Treyarch Studios and Raven Software, would start being revealed. With projectors being sent out, a puzzle of ciphers and bunkers and codes was slowly dismantled over six days — leading ultimately to a trailer deepening hype and officially confirming the game’s leaked title and next reveal date.

At the height of the Cold War, KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov issues a chilling warning: "Understand what's going on around you. You are in a state of war and you have precious little time to save yourself." He claims a Soviet spy, codename: 'Perseus' has infiltrated Western intelligence. His goal: Subvert the U.S. to ensure Soviet dominance in the arms race. To this day, the identity and whereabouts of Perseus remain unknown. "It is a slow process, which we call 'active measures." The first stage being demoralization, it takes from 15 to 20 years to demoralize a nation. The next stage is destabilization. What matters is essentials: economy, foreign relations, defense systems. The next stage is crisis. With the violent change of power, structure, and economy, a period of normalization. This is what will happen in the United States if you allow all the schmucks to put a big brother government in Washington D.C., who will promise lots of things, never mind whether the promises are fulfilled or not." Inspired by actual events. A plan decades in the making. Know your history or be doomed to repeat it. "The time bomb is ticking, with every second, the disaster is coming closer and closer. The danger is real." Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Worldwide reveal: August 26.

Bombs and espionage were consistent themes of the easter egg hunt and now we know why. Each day, a VHS tape played clips of different news stories during the Cold War, revealing certain numbers, coordinates, and codes.

Those coordinates led to locations, unlocked via the codes, and those locations led to further clues, including different ciphers that needed to be solved with the assortment of numbers and clues found within Warzone and on the Pawn Takes Pawn website.

Final bunker and we finally have a nuke sighting! 🤯pic.twitter.com/MZc6NLT2FT — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) August 19, 2020

On the final, sixth day of the hunt, a nuke was discovered within the bunker near Park. This confirmed many suspicions and subsequent discoveries of new clues added to the Pawn Takes Pawn website and VHS tapes allowed the community to eventually decipher all of the puzzles, leading to the unlisted YouTube trailer teaser.

It is unclear if more easter eggs will be found or how exactly things will play out, but many are anticipating that the nuke will be involved and Warzone will most certainly be involved.

Now, eyes are set on August 26 as the next reveal date and players will be hype to know that it is somehow coming through Warzone, as the YouTube description simply states “August 26th. Verdansk.”