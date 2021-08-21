Attach: Ready for another Minnesota Miracle at CDL Champs

Dillon ‘Attach’ Price was part of arguably Call of Duty’s greatest comeback in history at the CDL Stage 5 Major. Now, the ROKKR star is ready to run it back with another “Minnesota Miracle” at CDL Champs 2021.

After their scintillating Stage 5 success, the Minnesota ROKKR have a big battle ahead of them at CDL Champs.

They’ve managed to take down the New York Subliners and LA Thieves so far, but their journey is far from over. Attach is ready to pull off another “Minnesota Miracle” though and run it back through the lower bracket to win the big dance.

