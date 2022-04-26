Upgraded Warzone & Vanguard anti-cheat will “cloak” players, sounds from hackers

An upgraded Warzone and Vanguard anti-cheat measure will make it much harder for detected hackers to ruin battle royale matches due to a new “cloaking” mechanic.

Raven Software and Activision continue to formulate the best way to mitigate hackers in Warzone, since cheaters are still derailing the experience for Call of Duty players with no end in sight.

Though the devs have been making strides via ban waves and their Ricochet anti-cheat, they’re still committed to building a much healthier environment for people to play the game.

On April 26, Activision revealed how its updated Ricochet program will go further to confound hackers to the point where cheating accounts won’t be able to see or hear anything in Warzone.

Advertisement

Warzone’s Ricochet was upgraded to add in a “cloaking” effect to people who are found to be cheating. The new measure makes audio and visuals act differently toward hackers once they load into a game.

“With Cloaking, players that are detected to be cheating can find themselves unable to see opposing players in the game world. Characters, bullets, even sound from legitimate players will be undetectable to cheaters,” the devs said.

Honest players may have already seen this in their games. The update has been live and has been disguising entire lobbies to protect them from these players.

Read more: Warzone Stim Shot exploit allows players to escape executions

This is in addition to the ‘Damage Shield’ that was announced in mid-February, which rendered any in-game equipment a cheater would use to deal no damage at all.

Advertisement

In any game, the war against hackers is a never-ending battle by design but Warzone’s devs are working to implement protections from cheaters that may slip through the cracks.

Read more: Best Kar98k Warzone loadout

Activision’s recent ban wave has nixed 54,000 accounts from Warzone and is actively looking to update its Ricochet anti-cheat even further to protect against those who’d ruin the experience for others.