Trophy Systems have been the most requested feature since Vanguard’s launch and now the wait is over. We’ve got all the info on how to unlock the projectile-blocking Field Upgrade so that you can keep yourself safe on the battlefield.

Up to this point, grenades have been a key part of the Vanguard gameplay experience. Whether you’re tossing them into the hill in Hardpoint or just trying to shove an enemy out of a power position, the only way someone could survive is by using the Fortified perk.

Sledgehammer had originally intended to keep it this way but after a barrage of requests from the community, the devs decided to give the people what they wanted.

How to unlock Trophy Systems in Vanguard

The challenge for unlocking these life-savers is incredibly difficult as players will have to survive 15 matches without being killed by a grenade.

While this will take some time to accomplish regardless of how you approach it, there are a few game modes that make this much easier

The unlock requirement for Trophy System Field Upgrade in Vanguard is….something alright. good luck. pic.twitter.com/HkGhuU8y9j — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 26, 2022

Kill-based modes like Team Deathmatch and Free-For-All are the ideal playlists to get this done quickly.

Not only do they feature a shorter average runtime than objective-based game types but players aren’t bound to areas that are likely to be spammed with explosives.

You can also avoid nades by moving around the map between kills and keeping your enemies guessing where you’re coming from.

Sticking to one particular angle for too long will all but guarantee that you eventually find an MK2 Frag or a Gannon Bomb at your feet.

It may be a tall task but staying dedicated will net you the reward of never having to worry about incoming lethals or tacticals ever again.