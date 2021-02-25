 All Warzone Season 2 map changes: New Ship POI, Weapon Silos, closed-off locations - Dexerto
Call of Duty

All Warzone Season 2 map changes: New Ship POI, Weapon Silos, closed-off locations

Published: 25/Feb/2021 8:24

by Albert Petrosyan
Activision

Warzone Season Two has arrived, and along with all the new content that Raven Software have added, there are several major changes to the Verdansk map.

There’s no denying that many Warzone players were looking forward to possibly getting a new map in Season 2, and while there isn’t one just yet, the community will have to make do with several notable changes made to Verdansk.

Headlining the map changes is the new Ship POI that’s brought Zombies back into Warzone. In addition, there are three new massive Weapon Silos that contain lots of valuable loot.

To round off the list, the devs have opted to close off a few locations as well, including the Subway and six different bunkers. You can find a full breakdown of this below.

Warzone Season 2: new Shipwreck POI

Warzone Season 2 ship POIThe cargo tanker has crashed into the shore of Verdansk in Warzone Season 2.

“The doomed cargo tanker known as the Vodianoy has run aground in the low estuary of swamp ground less than a klick west of the Zordaya Prison Complex.”

The cargo tanker that was getting closer and closer to Verdansk has finally made port, and by that we mean it’s crashed entirely into the shore near Prison. Officially called Shipwreck, this new POI is pretty massive in size, featuring a fully-accessible exterior area and several floors of interior space.

The most important thing to know about the ship is that it’s infested with Zombies, as part of the new Outbreak Event going on in Cold War and Warzone. Killing these Zombies will earn you score to unlock new rewards in the event, and if you slay enough, you can get a yellow key card that unlocks crates with lots of high-tier loot.

Warzone Season 2: new Weapon Silos

“A team of Operators discovered Missile Silos hidden underneath the city’s three war monuments.”

Also new to Verdansk are three Weapon Silos that contain lots of valuable weapons and items for players to loot. These Silos are actually pretty big, so you should definitely consider exploring through them if you have the chance.

Where to find the Weapon Silos in Warzone Season 2:

  • Jarvdinsk Spomenik above the Arklov Peak Military Base
  • Zoszni Spomenik southeast of the Novi Grazna Hills
  • Styor Spomenik in Tavorsk Park
Weapon Silo locations in Warzone Season 2.
Activision
Locations of the three new Weapon Silos in Warzone Season 2.

Here are walkthroughs of all three Silos:

MILITARY BASE

NOVI GRAZNA HILLS

TAVORSK PARK

Warzone Season 2: Closed-off locations

“Due to the contamination, security protocol mandates a complete shut down of the following locations.”

Raven Software giveth and Raven Software taketh away. Balancing out all of the new additions to Verdansk are several areas that the devs have decided to restrict access to.

These include the Subway system, Stadium Garage, and Bunkers 00, 04, 05, 06, 09, 11. At this point it’s not clear whether or not any of these POIs will be re-enabled, although that could be a moot point if Verdansk does end up getting destroyed during Season 2.

That wraps up everything you need to know about the major map changes to Verdansk in Warzone Season 2; make sure to check out the following links for the rest of the Season 2 info in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War:

Where to find weapon silos in Warzone and what’s inside them

Published: 25/Feb/2021 13:28

by Jacob Hale
All Warzone weapon silo locations
Activision

With the launch of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2, three weapon silos have arrived in Verdansk, offering players weapons, cash and loot to help get you on your way.

While Warzone hasn’t seen a great number of map changes since it first launched back in March 2020, Season 2 has brought with it a few new features.

As well as the new Ship POI that has brought Zombies back to Verdansk, weapon silos look set to become popular hotspots. With just three of them dotted across Verdansk, you’ll likely find yourself regularly contested when dropping at any of them, but the rewards could make it very much worth it.

So, with that, you should have enough to help you drop in to Verdansk and immediately start with a bang.

Be warned, though: these silos are like mazes, and you can very easily get lost in them the first few times you drop in. Once you’ve looted up and cleared out, you might want to take some time to familiarize yourself with the layout of each one to save getting lost in the future.