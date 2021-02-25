All Warzone Season 2 map changes: New Ship POI, Weapon Silos, closed-off locations - Dexerto

Warzone Season Two has arrived, and along with all the new content that Raven Software have added, there are several major changes to the Verdansk map.

There’s no denying that many Warzone players were looking forward to possibly getting a new map in Season 2, and while there isn’t one just yet, the community will have to make do with several notable changes made to Verdansk.

Headlining the map changes is the new Ship POI that’s brought Zombies back into Warzone. In addition, there are three new massive Weapon Silos that contain lots of valuable loot.

To round off the list, the devs have opted to close off a few locations as well, including the Subway and six different bunkers. You can find a full breakdown of this below.

Warzone Season 2: new Shipwreck POI

“The doomed cargo tanker known as the Vodianoy has run aground in the low estuary of swamp ground less than a klick west of the Zordaya Prison Complex.”

The cargo tanker that was getting closer and closer to Verdansk has finally made port, and by that we mean it’s crashed entirely into the shore near Prison. Officially called Shipwreck, this new POI is pretty massive in size, featuring a fully-accessible exterior area and several floors of interior space.

The most important thing to know about the ship is that it’s infested with Zombies, as part of the new Outbreak Event going on in Cold War and Warzone. Killing these Zombies will earn you score to unlock new rewards in the event, and if you slay enough, you can get a yellow key card that unlocks crates with lots of high-tier loot.

Killing Zombies at the Ship in Warzone will give you a "Yellow Key Card" that opens up yellow colored crates. Vid Credit: @BennyCentral pic.twitter.com/itIXN2lopt — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) February 25, 2021

Warzone Season 2: new Weapon Silos

“A team of Operators discovered Missile Silos hidden underneath the city’s three war monuments.”

Also new to Verdansk are three Weapon Silos that contain lots of valuable weapons and items for players to loot. These Silos are actually pretty big, so you should definitely consider exploring through them if you have the chance.

Where to find the Weapon Silos in Warzone Season 2:

Jarvdinsk Spomenik above the Arklov Peak Military Base

Zoszni Spomenik southeast of the Novi Grazna Hills

Styor Spomenik in Tavorsk Park

Here are walkthroughs of all three Silos:

MILITARY BASE

Here's a look through the first Weapon Silo, located near Military Base: pic.twitter.com/jgzAb9cdfT — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 25, 2021

NOVI GRAZNA HILLS

Walkthrough of the new Weapon Silo near Novi Grazna Hills. pic.twitter.com/pgPLKDWFNg — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 25, 2021

TAVORSK PARK

Final new Weapon Silo is located in a brand new hallway in Bunker 10 near Tavorsk Park. pic.twitter.com/QGYc46yag3 — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 25, 2021

Warzone Season 2: Closed-off locations

“Due to the contamination, security protocol mandates a complete shut down of the following locations.”

Raven Software giveth and Raven Software taketh away. Balancing out all of the new additions to Verdansk are several areas that the devs have decided to restrict access to.

These include the Subway system, Stadium Garage, and Bunkers 00, 04, 05, 06, 09, 11. At this point it’s not clear whether or not any of these POIs will be re-enabled, although that could be a moot point if Verdansk does end up getting destroyed during Season 2.

