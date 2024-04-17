All Rebirth Island Biometrics Scanner locations & rewards

Season 3 sees Rebirth Island return to Warzone with a new feature, the Biometric Scanner.

Rebirth Island returned to Warzone with Season 3, albeit with a few changes. Scattered around the map are hidden interactable objects known as Biometrics Scanners.

Interacting with these items will dole out some decent rewards, provided you live long enough to trade them in.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Biometric Scanners on Rebirth Island.

How do you use the Biometric Scanner?

Biometric Scanners are interactable terminals scattered around Rebirth Island.

Step up the wall-mounted unit and interact with it. It will produce a tiered rarity keycard that you must bring to a Buy Station for a special reward.

All Biometric Scanner locations

There are 10 Biometric Scanner locations scattered across Rebirth Island. Below, you’ll find them all courtesy of Warzone Tac Map:

Warzone Tac Map

All Biometric Scanner rewards

The rewards earned depend on the Keycard rarity, of which there are six different tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion.

Rarity Rewards Bronze Random ammunition

Cash

Armor Plates

Lethals & Tacticals from your favorite loadout Silver Bronze Keycard rewards

Perk Package from your favorite loadout Gold Silver Keycard rewards

Plate Carrier

Random Rare Field Upgrade Platinum Gold Keycard rewards

Random Killstreak Polyatomic One 8-attachment weapon

5 free items at the Buy Station Orion Two 8-attachment weapons

10 free items at the Buy Station

A key note to keep in mind is interacting with a Biometric Scanner while a teammate is nearby seems to provide a better shot at a higher-tiered Keycard.

Another thing to note is the 8-attachment weapons seem to be from a predetermined loot pool. Players have reported getting the HRM-9, KATT-AMR, or even the RAM-7.

Additional and Permanent Biometric Scanner rewards

As teased in the Season 3 blog post, interacting with Biometric Scanners on nonconsecutive days will provide permanent in-game rewards.

Here’s what’s been discovered so far: