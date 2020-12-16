Warzone Season 1 update: full patch notes

The highly anticipated Season One of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is just hours away and Activision will be releasing a huge update to make changes to the battle royale. Here’s everything you need to know, including the patch notes we have so far.

The first season of Black Ops Cold War in Warzone is finally here, after months of waiting, and it’s set to be a huge Call of Duty patch for eager battle royale players.

Warzone has been wrapped up in “the biggest Black Ops year yet,” and will be getting a huge slate of new content in the Dec. 16 patch. That includes every single BOCW gun, a brand new map ⁠— “Rebirth Island” ⁠— and three new operators to boot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated Season One update, from when it will go live, to what’s in the patch notes, and more.

When does Warzone Season One start?Treyarch has officially locked in the first unified Warzone x Black Ops Cold War update for this week, with the update set to arrive around 11pm PT / 2am ET / 7am GMT / 6pm AEDT across Tuesday, Dec. 15, and Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The Black Ops Cold War developers have yet to confirm how big the Warzone update will be on all platforms. The mainline game patch yesterday clocked in at around 7GB, but Warzone will be getting a new map, and half a ton of guns too, so it may be a little bit bigger.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 patch notes

Once the Warzone install goes live, Black Ops Cold War Season One will officially begin. This patch marks the first combined update for the battle royale.

Warzone Season One patch notes

Treyarch has officially unveiled the first patch notes of the new, unified Warzone and Black Ops Cold War season ahead of the official release.

There’s plenty included too, including new map “Rebirth Island,” the new Gulag overhauls on Verdansk, a handful of seasonal events, and the entire Black Ops Cold War weapon arsenal being added to the battle royale.

Here’s the full Warzone Season One patch notes:

Maps

Rebirth Island An all-new Battle Royale experience for Warzone. Intense, close-quarters action with a 40-player count and similar play style to Mini BR. New Gulag available in traditional Battle Royale modes.

Verdansk New Gulag Prepare to be dragged to an interrogation room, strapped to a chair, and thrown into an all-new arena: a makeshift replica of the original Nuketown map layout with both home interiors and backyard barricaded off, focusing the duel to a confined central arena.



Events

Rebirth Island Seasonal Event 16 new challenges for those dropping into Rebirth Island for the first time to earn Calling Cards, Charms, Emblems, Stickers, a special “Noxious” LMG Blueprint and more, along with additional secrets to uncover!



Modes

Rebirth Island: Resurgence Respawn every 30 seconds until the final circle, or the last squad is left standing. Killing an enemy provides you with extreme clarity on where the rest of that enemy team is located. The Gulag is closed during this event (likely for some deep fumigation).



Weapons

Black Ops Cold War weapons added: 6 Assault Rifles, including the new Groza AR in the Season One Battle Pass System 6 Submachine Guns, including the new Mac-10 SMG in the Season One Battle Pass System 4 Marksman (Tactical) Rifles 3 Light Machine Guns 3 Sniper Rifles 3 Pistols 2 Shotguns 3 Launchers, including the M79 Special launcher 1 Melee weapon

weapons added:

Operators

Stitch (Warsaw Pact) Unlocked via Battle Pass Level 0. Legendary Operator Skin unlocked at Tier 100.

Vargas (Warsaw Pact) Black Ops Cold War Operator available in Warzone starting in Season One.

Song (NATO) Black Ops Cold War Operator available in Warzone starting in Season One.



Vehicles

Attack Helicopter Similar to the regular Helicopter but with one major exception: Mounted on both side rails is a belt-fed minigun that can be controlled by squad members. Available on both Verdansk and Rebirth Island at the start of Season One.



Progression

Career Added new Career menu to track progression from Military Ranks to Season and Prestige Levels. Progression menu removed from Barracks. See Global section above for full Cross-Game Progression and Prestige details.

Gunsmith Attachments unlocked for Black Ops Cold War weapons will be available through the Gunsmith, allowing players to modify weapons for use within Warzone.



Challenges

Daily Challenges Coming to Season One: Receive a set of 3 new Daily Challenges every day from across 3 categories: Reconnaissance, Combat, and Support. Swap Challenges in and out to suit your play style and optimize your progression.

Warzone Missions Mastery Challenges and Missions from previous seasons remain available.



General

Removed the Juggernaut reward from Subway and Stadium Easter Eggs.

“Strange Magic” / “Time of the Season” Watch will no longer be visible through walls.

Players will be longer be able to clip inside of Loadout packages.

Added collision to Airport to prevent an exploit.

Addressed an issue where Park or Baker Operator Skin listings could show a repeating “Name” skin that could kick the player back to the menu when hovered over.

Addressed instances where War Tracks could continue to play when exiting vehicle.

Warzone Season One bug fixes

As well as all the exciting Season One content, Infinity Ward is also shipping several major bug fixes, which can be found on their official Trello board.

Here’s the full list of bug fixes coming in the Season One update:

Call of Duty: Warzone fixes

Music continues to play after exiting vehicles, particularly with the “Heavy Metal” pack.

Officer Progression: ‘Vehicle Crusher #80’ ⁠— players are not getting credit for running over enemies in vehicles.

The ‘Wheelson’ cannot path up the steps outside the dining hall.

So there you have it ⁠— the new Warzone patch notes. As for what content is being added to the battle royale and mainline title this week, make sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War Season One and Warzone Season One info pages.