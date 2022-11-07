Activision confirms new Call of Duty game for 2023 with big promise

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Activision’s latest financial release has confirmed a new Call of Duty game entry for 2023, promising fans a more robust live experience than ever before.

Modern Warfare 2 launched on October 28 and smashed records, topping $800 million in revenue after only three days on the market. In a press release on November 7, Activision shared the game surpassed $1 billion in sell-through revenue in only 10 days.

Infinity Ward’s latest series entry became an instant hit, and we expected the game to break CoD’s annual release cycle. Industry insider Jason Schreier reported on October 10 that there will be no new CoD game until 2024.

There were also reports of DLC coming to Modern Warfare 2 in 2023 for Campaign and Multiplayer. However, it appears the developers decided to stick with the tried and true formula of annual releases.

Activision confirms new CoD game in 2023

CharlieINTEL reported on November 7 that Activision’s financial release confirmed a new, full premium Call of Duty Game in 2023.

Activision stated, “With plans for next year including the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series.”

Treyarch is scheduled to work on the next CoD game. The development team hasn’t released a game since Black Ops Cold War in 2020.

CoD leaker GhostofHope claimed, “Treyarch have had their budgets approved for a two-year lifecycle on their next installment as part of Activision Blizzard’s three-year budget cycle.”

Activision’s financial release used the phrasing “blockbuster annual release,” implying CoD will continue to follow its release pattern for the foreseeable future.

We will provide an update when we learn more about CoD 2023’s development plans and the future of Modern Warfare 2.