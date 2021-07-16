Warzone leak hints at possible Vanguard map reveal date

For months we’ve heard the rumors that the next Call of Duty in the franchise will be Vanguard. It has also been reported that the game will be revealed through Warzone in a live event.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release in 2021 as Gamescom recently announced that Activision will be taking part in this year’s event.

Last year the world got to see the Call of Duty: Cold War reveal trailer the day before Gamescom started and then got a world premiere new look at the game during the event.

Gamescom 2021 is scheduled to begin August 25, and with Activision confirmed to be there the stars are aligning for a Vanguard reveal.

August reveal would line up with Activision’s past

Last August, Call of Duty revealed Black Ops Cold War through a Warzone in-game event where players had to complete tasks before unlocking the reveal while playing the game.

Earlier this year it was reported by popular leaker Tom Henderson that Call of Duty will be revealing the next installment of the franchise through another Warzone event.

Call of Duty 2021 will be revealed "mid year" and is also going to be revealed via Warzone. We're a while away from a reveal yet, best guess is probably August to coincide with the Black Ops Cold War reveal. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 25, 2021

Although nothing has been confirmed by Activision, data miners have been digging through the files to find as much information as possible.

ZestyCODLeaks reported in April that a “Major Event” is coming to Warzone and that there will be a cutscene following the event.

🚨MAJOR EVENT COMING SOON🚨 I've actually known about this for a while now, but I felt like I didn't have enough for a post. There is a NEW major event coming called 'X2' that will feature the 'Armoured Train' and 'Ambushes'. BOCW's Reveal Event was 'x1_fin' 👀🔥 ♥️+🔃 pic.twitter.com/WrEpvwM8Ez — Zesty – News & Leaks (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 26, 2021

The leak also says that the Cold War reveal was listed as “x1_fin” in the files and this new event is listed as “x2” which fans are hopeful that it means there will be a reveal.

More Vanguard details emerging before reveal

Vanguard is also reportedly set to bring a new World War II-themed Warzone map to the community. This is rumored to include planes, tanks, and boats.

A new controller setting was added to the game at the start of Season 4 and screenshots show players can now select “Airplanes Only” for invert vertical look.

Activision has remained silent on their side of things, but did say in a conference call that the next CoD is, “designed to integrate with and enhance the existing COD ecosystem.” So fans could expect to see a change to Warzone in the near future.