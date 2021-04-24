Accuracy reveals the reason behind Minnesota ROKKR’s rapid CDL rise - Dexerto

Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi has disclosed the secrets behind Minnesota’s ROKKR’s rapid rise to the upper echelons of the Call of Duty League, as they look to break into top three teams in Stage 3.

Minnesota ROKKR, like a few Call of Duty League sides, have seen their roster change considerably going into the second CDL season. Proven talents like SiLLY, Assault and Asim have moved on, making way for the roster of Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh and MajorManiak.

In Stage 1, the roster showed promise but were ultimately eliminated swiftly at the Major by Toronto Ultra. A poor start to Stage 2 – losing their first two matches 3-0 – prompted the inclusion of rookie Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz.

Since that move, the ROKKR have been proving one of the top teams in the league. Their next 5 matches were completed with a 4-1 record and, after an impressive fourth-place finish at the Stage 2 Major, Accuracy has let Dexerto know exactly how they’ve managed it.

However, Accuracy highlights teammate Priestahh as key in the ROKKR’s improved form. When discussing why Standy replaced MajorManiak, he explained that the role change allowed by the move has seen Priestahh return to his best form.

“The reason why it couldn’t be Preston is because Preston is one of the rare S-Tier players in Call of Duty,” he explained. “When you have someone like that on your team, whether they’re underperforming or not, you will always have faith in them. We knew, and the coaches knew and everyone knew, the whole community knew that Preston is exponentially better than [how] he was performing at the time. And the role switch is probably what would’ve brought it out of him.”

The role change saw Standy become a main SMG player, alongside Attach, while Priestahh has been able to switch back to a flex role – meaning he can rock an AR or SMG, depending on the situation the team finds themselves in.

As Accuracy states, the role change, paired with Standy’s own impressive start, has unlocked some of Priestahh’s best form. He has proved himself a top player in the past, winning multiple tournaments with Atlanta FaZe in Modern Warfare, and 100 Thieves in Black Ops 4.

The ROKKR will be looking to break into the league’s top three during Stage 3, which started with the London Royal Ravens’ Home Series.