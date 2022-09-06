Abandoned Vanguard LMG is one of Warzone’s best with “absurd” TTK

Looking to use something different in Warzone? Well, there’s a Vanguard LMG with an “absurd” TTK that you may have forgotten all about.

Season 5 of Warzone Pacific is the final season of content before Call of Duty fans wave goodbye to Warzone and head over to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

As a result, there have been some big changes made to the battle royale – both in terms of the maps and the weapon meta – with plenty of popular guns going under the knife and receiving some drastic changes.

The new season has brought LMG back into the fold, with both the UMG 8 and MG82 proving to be pretty killer picks for Caldera. Though, if you want to use something different then the Whitley might provide the answer you’re looking for.

Best Whitley loadout for Warzone Season 5

The Vanguard LMG was highlighted by Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal on September 5, who noted that it has one of the best TTKs in the game right now – especially when it comes to long-range.

“This thing is absurd. A 700ms TTK at 59 meters, so, a much better range than the Nikita and the AS Val,” the YouTuber said, adding that it “hits like a truck” compared to some of its rivals. “It is so so strong and I don’t think many people realize just how good the Whitley can be.”

However, for all its power, the meta build for the Whitley does have some slight drawbacks. It’s best used with a 45-round magazine, which isn’t exactly a lot for an LMG. Additionally, it has a slightly “awkward” recoil that can be tricky to master. Though, practice makes perfect.

Timestamp of 3:45

As noted, the Whitley has been a popular pick before, but it has fallen off the map in recent seasons. As per WZRanked stats, it currently has a pick rate of 0.09, so hardly anyone is using it.

Those are who, though, have seen some success. It has a respectable win ratio of around 3%, which matches some more popular weapons. So, give it a spin and see if you can master it. You should find plenty of success.