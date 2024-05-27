“Crazy” MW2 LMG brings back one of Warzone’s best meta weapons

There is a “crazy” LMG in Warzone that brings back one of Modern Warfare 2’s best metas, and it’s even easier to control than before.

Over the last few years, Warzone has gone through a few different iterations. The original battle royale was dominated by the likes of the KAR98, DMR19, and Grau whilst Warzone Caldera had the EM2, STG44, and Armaguerra 43.

Naturally, players have wanted to recreate some of their favorites over the last few years, and have done so with varying degrees of success. We’ve seen plenty of recreations of the original KAR98, for example, as well as the dominant Mac-10 loadouts.

Now, Warzone expert TheKoreanSavage has attempted to bring back the original MG38 from Warzone 2.0, and it’s actually pretty “crazy” in the right hands.

“Let’s say goodbye to the DG-58 LSW for a second and say hello to the MG38. You guys would be surprised,” he said in his May 26 video. “It’s a nice replacement for LMGs at long-distance ranges and it has no recoil so if you want a no recoil build, this is the way to go.”

With it being an LMG, you do need to boost the MG38’s speed, and that’s where the Cheetah STM Stock and Bruen Q900 Grip come into play. The grip boosts ADS speed by 15%, which isn’t shabby at all.

Muzzle: Casus Brake L

Barrel: KYZYL Dawn Barrel

Optic: JAK Glassless

Stock: Cheetah STM Stock

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

TheKoreanSavage believes the LMG can be better “better” than the more meta DG-58 LSW, but the WZRanked stats don’t back that up.

Instead, the MW2 option is sat all the way down in 86th place when it comes to player interest. On the other hand, the DG-58 is all the way up in 15th. The MG38 is still an excellent option, though, even if players haven’t fallen back in love with it yet.