GamingCall of Duty

Slay Ride Resurgence: Warzone’s new CODMAS mode explained

Eliana Bollati
Warzone Slay Ride Resurgence CODMAS event gameplayActivision

CODMAS, the seasonal event for Call of Duty is here, with a new limited-time mode for Warzone: Slay Ride Resurgence, where players can earn high-quality loot.

The new mode puts a spin on Resurgence mode, the respawn feature added in Warzone 2.0, and takes place on the new Urizkstan map — transformed to fit the holiday vibes.

The mode incorporates Urizkstan’s train, as well as holiday-themed capture points across the map.

Players can ride the seasonal train to ambush and defeat a zombie Santa earning high-end loot, including a new operator skin and weapon blueprints.

Warzone CODMAS event gameplayActivision
Slay Ride Resurgence has players ambush zombie Santa on the Urzikstan map

There’s also zombie reindeer to watch out for, kills on these critters net fun drops, like self-revives and cash.

Players can also earn better rewards by heading to one of the six Deck the Halls capture points on the map to grab some high-tier loot and decorate the trees scattered at each.

To decorate a tree, a player simply stands next to it and, provided there’s no opponents around, the holiday decorations will begin to appear.

Warzone CODMAS event gameplayActivision
The whole map’s received a holiday-themed makeover for CODMAS, even the zombies.

Trees can be upgraded from Tier 1 to Tier 3, and of course, the higher the tree tier, the better the loot — including killstreak animations and weapons.

Players who stand at trees for long enough are rewarded with a key transporting them to Santa’s Safehouse for a Zombie Santa Boss Fight.

Defeating Santa at his safehouse earns players his minigun, as well as a host of other items.

Warzone CODMAS event game playActivision
Players can hunt reindeer, decorate trees or face off against zombie Santa to earn loot.

There’s also the Santa’s Slayground challenges, although players will need to place among the top five players fifteen times to complete all seven of these.

The Slay Ride Resurgence mode is available to play from December 19 to January 3, 2024.

