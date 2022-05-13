Team Aydan wins $35K Warzone Battle of the Titans event: Full results

With Godzilla and Kong now tearing up Caldera, $35,000 was up for grabs as Warzone’s top teams competed in the Battle of the Titans event. While it was Team Aydan that walked away as the top Trio on the day, here’s a full recap of the overall results.

Aydan, zSmit, GorgoKnight crowned top Trio on the day.

Team Kong secures overall win ahead of Team Godzilla

$35,000 prize pool.

In what’s quickly becoming a stacked month full of Warzone competitions, another major event just played out on May 12. With Operation Monarch finally taking center stage, eFuse hosted a $35K tourney to mark the occasion.

The Battle of the Titans included many of Warzone’s top streamers as teams represented either Godzilla or Kong.

If you missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with the full results below.

$35K Warzone Battle of the Titans: Final Results (Top 8)

Placement Team Points Prize 1st Aydan, zSmit, GorgoKnight 168.2 $12,000 2nd Almond, Tommey, Newbz 135.9 $6,000 3rd Swagg, Booya, Biffle 123.9 $3,000 4th HusKerrs, UnRationaL, ScummN 96.3 $1,500 5th Jukeyz, Blazt, Hisoka 95.5 $500 6th Smixie, Djmas, Ebatez 88.8 7th JoeWo, bbreadman, sage 77.8 8th Nadia, Skullface, WarsZ 73.1

$35K Warzone Battle of the Titans: Streams & Schedule

As this is an official Call of Duty event, Battle of the Titans broadcast featured on the main Twitch channel akin to World Series of Warzone and other major competitions.

Seven matches played out across Thursday, May 12.

$35K Warzone Battle of the Titans: Format

Warzone’s Battle of the Titans event came with a rather unique format. While most of the prize pool was split as you would normally expect for Warzone tournaments, with the top five Trios awarded for their efforts, a bonus $12,000 was divided based onTeam Kong and Team Godzilla’s collective efforts.

With seven Trios in each team, a $7,000 bonus was split among the winning team overall, while a further $5,000 bonus was also split based on kills in the last round.

WELCOME to the Battle of the Titans $35K w/ @CallofDuty and @GodzillaVsKong 🏆 Who do you want to see as our main captain representing #TeamKong? How about #TeamGodzilla!? 👇 pic.twitter.com/qWry8EggeK — eFuse.gg (@eFuse) May 9, 2022

Seven custom games were played all up and here’s how the top five Trios were rewarded:

1st – $12,000

2nd – $6,000

3rd – $3,000

4th – $1,500

5th – $500

$35K Warzone Battle of the Titans: Players & Teams

Similar to the format, a full list of specific teamswas not confirmed prior to the event. With things now wrapped up, however, we’ve finally got a full rundown on everyone that was involved.

Below is a look at all Trios that dropped into the Battle of the Titans event.