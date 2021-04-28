Belong and Esports Engine owners Vindex announce new CFO Keith Siegner - Dexerto

Esports infrastructure company Vindex have hired former Yum! Brands executive Keith Siegner as their new chief financial officer, leading financial operations across the board.

Vindex operate Belong Gaming Arenas, a network of local LAN areas across the United Kingdom, and esports operations company Esports Engine. In his new role, Siegner will be responsible for the finance operations of all facets of the business.

The company was founded by MLG co-founders Mike Sepso and Sundance DiGiovanni, as well as Bryan Binder and Jason Garmise, in October 2019. They launched with $60m in their back pocket thanks to a Series A funding round.

Their new CFO has plenty of experience outside of esports, previously serving as the vice president of investor relations and mergers & acquisitions at Yum! Brands, a fast-food corporation that operates KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and other popular chains.

Beyond excited for @EsportsEng to be the global management partner for HCS @Halo ! We'll be working with the 343 team to help advise and operate their roadmap! GGs https://t.co/9KnUm3w1k7 — Adam Apicella (@MrAdamAp) February 27, 2021

Vindex and their sub-companies are said to have doubled their collective workforce in the past year. In a press release, it’s claimed that Esports Engine produced over 700 tournament broadcast days in 2020.

When Vindex acquired GAME’s Belong Gaming Arena brand in July 2020, they announced intentions to invest $300m in the next five years to establish many more arenas both in the UK and in the United States.

With major investments being made across the board, Vindex will need the expertise and experience of Siegner as they continue to grow their operations.

“We are successfully building a world-class leadership team that is executing at the highest level in the midst of a growth cycle and global expansion,” said Vindex CEO Mike Sepso.

“Keith’s extensive experience of building a global financial organization at a publicly-traded company will be an invaluable resource to us as we continue to grow our company and business operations.”