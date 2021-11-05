Riot Games announce Rihanna partnership that no one was expecting

Riot Games’ new League of Legends Netflix show, Arcane, is set to make its debut in November, but the company has announced a partnership with Rihanna’s Fenty beauty that has fans scratching their heads.

In the lead-up to Riot Games’ League of Legends-inspired Netflix show, Arcane, the gaming giants have teamed up with a whole host of different brands to celebrate the highly-anticipated series.

Jinx will be dropping into Epic Games’ iconic battle royale, Fortnite, as well as scoring herself the chance of snatching a winner-winner, chicken dinner in PUBG.

While both campaigns have shocked fans across Runeterra, Riot have announced yet another “first-of-its-kind global partnership” that’s set to take fans completely by surprise – and it involves pop superstar, Rihanna.

Riot Games partners with Fenty Beauty ahead of Arcane

In order to fuel the Arcane hype train, Riot Games have partnered with R&B icon turned beauty mogul, Rihanna, to bring some Fenty Beauty flavor to Arcane’s release.

Writing that the partnership will see the Fenty team “curate beauty looks across Riot Games and content aiming to highlight the multifaceted and diverse beauty landscape that celebrates beauty in all of its forms,” the duo “will push the boundaries of collaboration throughout this partnership, both in and out of game.”

Throughout Arcane’s premiere weekend (November 6 – 7,) “Fenty Beauty will host VIP beauty experiences and gifting at the Riot Games campus in Los Angeles on November 7 at 6PM PST/ 9PM EST/ 1AM GMT/ 2PM CEST.”

While this partnership may raise an eyebrow, it’ll be interesting to see how these two very different worlds collide. Who knows, maybe we’ll even see a Fenty-inspired skin make it onto the Rift just as we did with Louis Vuitton!

Arcane’s debut will be screened live via Riot Games’ Twitch and on arcane.com, where fans can snag some awesome free in-game loot for all of Riot’s titles. For everything we know so far, be sure to check out our explainer hub right here.