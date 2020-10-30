 Newzoo seek more Southeast Asian esports data in new partnership - Dexerto
Newzoo seek more Southeast Asian esports data in new partnership

Published: 30/Oct/2020 11:46

by Adam Fitch
EVOS

Games and esports analytics agency Newzoo have established a partnership with leading Southeast Asian organization EVOS Esports.

Housing teams in Arena of Valor, Free Fire, Mobile Legends, and PUBG Mobile, EVOS Esports compete in both Indonesia and Thailand.

Through the deal, the organization will provide insights that give Newzoo a better look into esports in Southeast Asia. The region is slated to be a future major player in the industry alongside China, Europe, Korea, and North America.

Considering the emphasis EVOS Esports places on mobile esports, the collaboration provides an additional element of benefit to the agency as they look to provide unparalleled insights on esports.

Newzoo are looking to strengthen their knowledge of gaming in Southeast Asia.

In return, Newzoo will provide their latest partner with value by helping to “benchmark and spot opportunities” and providing “strategic insights for its further expansion.”

Newzoo have worked with the likes of Google, Facebook, Warner Bros., Nvidia, ESL, and Microsoft, helping them to make informed decisions within gaming — and technology more broadly.

“Southeast Asia is currently the most exciting region for the overall future growth of esports and gaming, both from a business and consumer engagement perspective. EVOS Esports is right at the center of this,” said Newzoo’s CEO Peter Warman.

“Partnering with an ambitious and forward-thinking esports organization like EVOS Esports supports us in keeping up with this huge esports region to further strengthen our view on the global and local esports ecosystems.”

EVOS Esports’ deal with the firm is similar to what’s in place for organizations such as Team Liquid, Team Vitality, G2 Esports, Team Envy, Fnatic, INTZ, Natus Vincere, and Astralis.

Newzoo are best known for providing consumer insights through market research and forecasting, as well as consulting with companies that are looking to better understand markets.

Call of Duty

Warzone boosts Activision microtransactions to over $1 billion in 3 months

Published: 30/Oct/2020 0:54

by Isaac McIntyre
Infinity Ward

Activision Warzone

Activision Blizzard has confirmed Warzone is indeed the mammoth money-maker everyone was always expecting it to be; the ever-growing Modern Warfare battle royale boosted the Call of Duty publisher’s total Q3 2020 earnings to $1.77 billion, including $1.2 billion in microtransactions.

Activision Blizzard, the overseers in charge of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch, shattered expectations when they unveiled their Q3 2020 earnings on Oct. 29. The publisher made $1.77 billion over the past three months.

Much of that, Dexerto can confirm the publishers revealed in an investors call on Thursday, was due to the popularity of Warzone. The new Modern Warfare battle royale has gone from strength to strength since its mega-sized release on March 10 earlier this year.

According to Activision in the call, Warzone alone was responsible for bringing in a $773m slice of the total $1.7b sum. Modern Warfare sales also added to the haul.

Activision’s Blizzard arm also raked in a hefty chunk of the Q3 profits. Hearthstone and World of Warcraft ⁠— which is just four weeks from its next expansion ⁠— made $411m. Finally, King’s mobile juggernaut ‘Candy Crush’ dominated with $536m.

Warzone’s dominance in the past eight months comes as no surprise. Recently, the Call of Duty battle royale overtook genre leader Fortnite as the most popular free-to-play title on the market for teen gamers, according to Yahoo Finance.

This has translated directly into Activision’s financial success. 

The publishers reported close to two-thirds of Warzone players either owned the full Modern Warfare title, or purchased the 2019 game’s multiplayer and campaign after playing.

“What we’ve seen with Call of Duty is an amazing transformation,” Bobby Kotick, chief executive officer of Activision Blizzard, said. “The phenomenon we had with Warzone is so many people are buying the premium Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”

Call of Duty microtransactions were also four times higher thanks to Warzone.

In raw numbers, this has led to a huge 38% increase in revenue year on year, or a $490 million spike between Q3 2019 and the new Q3 2020 earnings.

“Warzone has really become an incredible addition to the franchise. It’s a central place where we can connect the entire Call of Duty community,” Kotick continued.

“I think maintaining that tight connection to the game is really important, especially for players who want to check out everything Call of Duty has to offer. You saw that with Modern Warfare. We plan to continue that into the future.”

Call of Duty has always been a juggernaut seller in the gaming community. It is now expected to continue its momentum into Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War early next month.

Black Ops Cold War will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on Nov. 13 with all three connected via crossplay. World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Shadowlands, is also finally set to drop soon after, on Monday, Nov. 23.