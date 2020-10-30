Newzoo seek more Southeast Asian esports data in new partnership - Dexerto

Games and esports analytics agency Newzoo have established a partnership with leading Southeast Asian organization EVOS Esports.

Housing teams in Arena of Valor, Free Fire, Mobile Legends, and PUBG Mobile, EVOS Esports compete in both Indonesia and Thailand.

Through the deal, the organization will provide insights that give Newzoo a better look into esports in Southeast Asia. The region is slated to be a future major player in the industry alongside China, Europe, Korea, and North America.

Considering the emphasis EVOS Esports places on mobile esports, the collaboration provides an additional element of benefit to the agency as they look to provide unparalleled insights on esports.

In return, Newzoo will provide their latest partner with value by helping to “benchmark and spot opportunities” and providing “strategic insights for its further expansion.”

Newzoo have worked with the likes of Google, Facebook, Warner Bros., Nvidia, ESL, and Microsoft, helping them to make informed decisions within gaming — and technology more broadly.

“Southeast Asia is currently the most exciting region for the overall future growth of esports and gaming, both from a business and consumer engagement perspective. EVOS Esports is right at the center of this,” said Newzoo’s CEO Peter Warman.

“Partnering with an ambitious and forward-thinking esports organization like EVOS Esports supports us in keeping up with this huge esports region to further strengthen our view on the global and local esports ecosystems.”

EVOS Esports’ deal with the firm is similar to what’s in place for organizations such as Team Liquid, Team Vitality, G2 Esports, Team Envy, Fnatic, INTZ, Natus Vincere, and Astralis.

Newzoo are best known for providing consumer insights through market research and forecasting, as well as consulting with companies that are looking to better understand markets.