New PayPal fees could cost streamers thousands of dollars in donations

New PayPal fees could end up costing some streamers a lot more money, especially ones who rely on smaller donations.

Just as the majority of streamers, both big and small, flock to Twitch, most of those who accept donations use PayPal.

Like any business, the payment system needs to turn a profit, which is why every transaction is subject to fees.

PayPal changes donation fees

On August 9, PayPal seemed to quietly update their merchant fees, which streamers are required to use to cash out.

Now, if streamers get a $1 dono from a viewer and use PayPal, they’ll only receive $0.48 of that.

Streamers, PayPal has recently increased its transaction fees. A $1 tip will now only net you $0.48. That's right, less than half of a $1 tip actually goes to you. Please be aware of this when setting tip goals and checking revenue reports! pic.twitter.com/nEgioA1hmY — Lowco (@LowcoTV) August 9, 2021

If we want to get technical, PayPal used to charge 2.90% of the total amount, plus a $0.30 fee before the change. Now that fee has been reduced to 2.89%, but the fee has been bumped way up to $0.49.

Advertisement

So, say a streamer gets a $100 donation. After it goes through PayPal, with the new fees, they’ll only end up seeing $96.62. Not too bad at all, but streamers outside of the most popular ones probably aren’t getting too many $100 donations.

Read More: Twitch announces new policy for banning streamers to avoid confusion

Smaller streamers who rely on $1, $5, and smaller donation amounts will definitely feel the fees pile up first. But, even the xQc’s and NICKMERCS of the world could see an impact on their bottom line after a while as well.

PayPal charges a flat + % fee for every transaction.

Old: 2.90% plus $0.30

New: 2.89% plus $0.49

Source: https://t.co/cN6HAmEGOl — Lowco (@LowcoTV) August 9, 2021

It’s not only donos either, if Twitch-affiliated streamers choose to get their sub payouts through PayPal — you guessed it — the fees will also apply there as well.

Advertisement

Possible to cut out PayPal?

So, what can you do if you want to avoid these new fees? If you rely on PayPal and the convenience it provides, then not a whole lot, unfortunately.

But if you want to cut out the middleman, Twitch does give affiliates the option to have the money sent directly to their bank account, or even receive a check by snail mail. Donation services like Stream Elements also have an option to link directly to your account as well.

Though these options might take longer, you won’t be paying an extra fee. PayPal is definitely a lot of people’s go-to, but if you’re a smaller streamer or just starting out, you may want to consider other options to get more of your money.