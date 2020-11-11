 Fnatic raise $10m and welcome fans to invest in crowdfunding campaign - Dexerto
Fnatic raise $10m and welcome fans to invest in crowdfunding campaign

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:00

by Adam Fitch
Fnatic crowdfunding campaign
Fnatic

Fnatic

London-based esports giants Fnatic have raised $10m and announced a campaign that will allow fans to invest in the organization.

Having raised almost $35m to date through closed investment, Fnatic are opening things up with an initiative on crowdfunding platform Crowdcube.

The campaign has been devised to represent “Fnatic’s ambition to innovate and continuously enhance gaming performance while making it accessible to all.”

The organization is looking to raise $1m from the public when things kick off on November 19.

Fnatic BMW Partnership
Fnatic
Fnatic are home to plenty of popular players, including FIFA stars Harry and Tekkz.

The latest round of investment for Fnatic includes participation from firms Beringea, Unbound, LVL 1 Group, JHD, and internal management.

Fnatic proved that they’re looking to do new things in esports earlier in November 2020, bringing Italian coffee brand Lavazza into the industry for the first time. The partnership centers around Fortnite player and streamer Giorgio ‘POW3R’ Calandrelli, who’s from Italy himself.

They have made a few other impressive moves in the past year too, including deals with BMW, Gucci, and Hello Kitty.

“We’ve been looking to conduct a crowdfund campaign for a while,” said Sam Mathews, Fnatic’s founder and CEO. “This investment provides the perfect opportunity for our community, friends and enthusiasts to join our established investors and own a piece of Fnatic.

“Crowdfunding is a dynamic and increasingly popular way to fundraise as it provides an opportunity to transform our active and engaged community into investors by giving them the chance to get closer to our journey than ever before. We’re very excited to be working directly with our audience, partnering with them to shape the future of Fnatic, and of entertainment, sports and gaming performance.”

Crowdcube has hosted crowdfunding campaigns for other UK-based esports companies, with GINX Esports TV raising £569,090 and jobs website Hitmarker hitting 250% of their target with a total of £200,000.

Betsafe enter esports with three-year GODSENT CSGO sponsorship

Published: 10/Nov/2020 14:00

by Adam Fitch
Betsafe GODSENT CSGO Partnership
Betsafe/GODSENT

Online sports bookmakers Betsafe have made their first move into esports, sponsoring Swedish organization GODSENT.

The sponsorship will last for three years and see Betsafe serve as the exclusive betting partner of the org, as well as the headline sponsor of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

Betsson Group, the company behind the bookmaker, chose to focus on Counter-Strike as they claim it’s the most-watched esports title among bettors in Europe.

The deal will see Betsafe financially support GODSENT, though the exact details have not been disclosed. It will also include “close collaboration and social media activation,” meaning fans of the Swedish team can expect more content surrounding their favorite roster.

GODSENT Betsafe Deal
GODSENT
Betsafe join sponsors PriceRunner, Philips, Samsung, Björn Borg, and Mionix.

As of November 9, GODSENT rank 20th in the world in Counter-Strike according to HLTV.

Betsafe are active in the world of traditional sports, having sponsored the likes of MMA star Conor McGregor, Formula 1 racing team Alfa Romeo, and English football club Manchester City.

“Esports has been gaining a lot of momentum in the past couple of years and the global pandemic has further cemented its place,” commented Kim Ekelund, head of marketing in Sweden for Betsson Group. “With all major sporting competitions being postponed during spring, more attention was directed towards esports, adding to its mainstream appeal.”

Betway are currently the most prominent bookmakers in Counter-Strike, sponsoring legendary team Ninjas in Pyjamas and tournament circuit BLAST Premier. They were a long-term partner of the ESL Pro League until recently, too.

“We are very proud that Betsafe, with its long tradition of investing in extraordinary content and sponsorships, has signed this long-standing commitment with us,” added GODSENT CEO Ludwig Sandgren.

“GODSENT is an extremely ambitious organisation and Betsafe matches that perfectly. They will become an important driver of our CS:GO division and will be a great strategic partner as we grow into a tier-one organisation.”