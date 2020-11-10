 Coffee brand Lavazza enter esports with interactive Fnatic partnership - Dexerto
Coffee brand Lavazza enter esports with interactive Fnatic partnership

Published: 10/Nov/2020 10:45

by Adam Fitch
Fnatic Lavazza Partnership
Italian coffee brand Lavazza have brewed up a partnership with Fnatic, marking their entry into esports.

The alliance will launch with the “Icons of Italy” campaign, which includes a custom map in popular Battle Royale game Fortnite.

Giorgio ‘POW3R’ Calandrelli, an Italian streamer and player for Fnatic, is featured in the collaboration — the map is a time trial and the course starts at his in-game mansion.

The map is described as a “true experiential journey through Italian culture” that features Lavazza’s headquarters in Turin and “symbols of Italian cultural heritage such as the Colosseum.”

Fnatic POW3R
Fnatic
POW3R is the focus of the Lavazza’s first esports campaign.

Players are encouraged to submit their best runs on the map and post the video on Twitter or Instagram, providing plenty of potential advertisement for the coffee brand.

The player who achieves the fastest time on the map will be rewarded with co-branded products from Fnatic and Lavazza and a Zoom meet-and-greet with POW3R. Those who finish in second and third place will also receive products.

The partnership will wrap up with a two-part documentary following POW3R’s path to becoming a professional gamer that will debut on December 16.

“Fnatic and Lavazza share the same values including a strong sense of heritage, a passion for work ethic and an unrelenting drive to be the best,” said Craig Santicchia, Fnatic’s partner development director.

“This partnership is a taste of what’s to come from our two brands as we continue pushing boundaries and activating inside the most relevant platforms for Gen Z. Helping Lavazza enter the industry in a fun, disruptive way via these digital experiences shows that the only limitation is our imagination.”

This may be the first instance of Lavazza advertising through esports, but the industry has previously welcomed coffee brands such as Madrinas, Dare Iced Coffee, and Chek Hup Coffee.

Finance company SoFi to support amateurs through LCS Scouting Grounds

Published: 9/Nov/2020 20:22

by Adam Fitch
SoFi LCS Scouting Grounds
Riot/SoFi

Amateur League of Legends in North America just got a big boost with sponsorship from finance company SoFi.

Riot Games have appointed SoFi as an official partner of the LCS Scouting Grounds, a week-long event that serves as a path to pro.

The American finance giants have gotten involved with the initiative in an attempt to “help future generations power up their personal finances and build a strong financial foundation while pursuing their ambitions.”

As part of the deal, all eligible Scouting Grounds players will receive a $250 account with the company.

LCS Scouting Grounds SoFi
SoFi
The sponsorship was announced on the launch day of LCS Scouting Grounds.

LCS Scouting Grounds is also sponsored by automotive giants Honda and is hosted on tournament organizer FACEIT’s competitive platform.

An additional aspect of the sponsorship will see SoFi host the ‘SoFi Meta Melee,’ a collegiate tournament series that will commence on November 20.

The event will have a total prize pool of $50,000, with winning college students receiving money for student loan repayments and in-game skin codes. Hosted by Nerd Street Gamers, the SoFi Meta Melee will have competition across League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics.

It makes sense that SoFi are advertising to college students and young amateur players, promoting the importance of being in control of personal finance is not only a responsible message but could generate plenty of new business for the company.

This isn’t the first instance of SoFi being in involved in esports, however. They entered the industry in March 2020 through a partnership with North American organization Misfits Gaming, advertising their brand on the jerseys of Misfits and their Florida Mayhem and Florida Mutineers franchises.

When announcing their deal with Misfits, SoFi explained that their mission is to help people achieve financial independence to allow them to realize their ambitions.