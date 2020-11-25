 Caster speaks out about G-Loot's late payments despite $56m investment - Dexerto
Business

Caster speaks out about G-Loot’s late payments despite $56m investment

Published: 25/Nov/2020 17:49 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 17:57

by Adam Fitch
Boq hasn't been paid for working with G-Loot
DreamHack/G-Loot

Mark ‘Boq’ Wilson, an esports commentator, has spoken out against tournament organizer G-Loot due to alleged late payments.

Over July 3-5, G-Loot operated the Trovo Challenge — a $10,000 event for Riot Games’ new shooter Valorant — on behalf of the live streaming platform. For the North American arm of the competition, Boq was hired to cast alongside Leigh ‘Deman’ Smith, Alex ‘Vansilli’ Nguyen, and David ‘SIMO’ Rabinovitch.

Weeks after the event wrapped up, complaints were posted on Twitter regarding G-Loot’s tardiness in paying for the work fulfilled. Dexerto learned that the casters agreed on a Net 60 payment term, meaning they should be paid within 60 days of fulfilling their duties.

G-Loot don’t appear to be short of cash, having raised an investment what they describe as “one of the largest esports fundraisers globally” of $56m in October 2020. While this is indeed after the event, in which it’s possible they didn’t have a lot of money prior to securing the investment, they’re now looking to grow their player base and optimize their service. Players and casters are still allegedly going unpaid despite said agreements, however.

Trovo Challenge Valorant
Trovo
G-Loot were responsible for the competitive operations of the event.

Vansilli publicly revealed that he invoiced the tournament organizer on July 9 and was clearly disgruntled on October 1 when sharing that he was yet to be paid. They stated that he may have to wait until October 23 to receive payment, which is weeks after the agreed term.

Vansilli confirmed to Dexerto at the beginning of November that the payment had finally been sent, but that’s still not the case for Boq.

As of November 25, he has been waiting for 143 days to be paid. He spoke with Dexerto about his experience with G-Loot, the struggles of trying to get the money that’s owed to him, and the typical circumstances casters have to operate within to get hired for events.

The Payment Challenge

“My experience with G-Loot has almost been no experience,” Boq told Dexerto. “They’ve been quiet, unresponsive, and unwilling to work with us to get things resolved. Everything has been on their timetable, not ours. They were very sporadic with responses, an email would come once every 20 or so days and they’d point out an issue then we’d hear from them again 20 days later.

“It’s clear that they don’t really value talent; forcing us to jump through hoops and giving us crazy dates, far in advance, that related to funding rounds and giving us the run around in general. I am still actively pursuing payment. I’ve given them everything that I was told was needed and they said payment was going to be sent.”

One of the major problems across many esports titles, from the top tier of competition down to amateur events, is the loose use of contracts for broadcast talent. Agreements are made through platforms like Twitter and Discord, with talent being reluctant to request for arrangements to be made official for fear of seeming ‘difficult to work with’ and potentially losing out on future opportunities.

“Like many situations, I did not receive a contract,” he said. “It’s pretty common that I don’t get a contract for an event and if I do, I’m actually blown away by the preparedness of the talent manager. I’ve signed contracts after an event has concluded and had to wait on contracts to send invoices before. It’s definitely common that I don’t get a contract, it’s all verbal or a Twitter DM. Once the flight is booked for a LAN event at least there’s a guarantee, but online there are no guarantees.”

There’s an emerging topic among freelancers in esports regarding the application of late fees to invoices, theoretically deterring tournament organizers from either paying late or not at all by charging them extra for any delay. As of now, there are often no repercussions for such actions and that again is due to the leverage these companies possess according to Boq.

“It’s hard for talent to enforce late fees because the concern is that they just won’t use you again in the future, they’ll be frustrated because you’ve enforced a rule,” he said. “We don’t have as much leverage or power as them. There are a million casters out there who all want to work and get these gigs so it doesn’t matter how large your brand is, ultimately you can easily damage your name beyond repair. The smaller your name is, the easier that is to do.

“Tournament organizers have this tremendous power over some of the smaller names in broadcasting because they don’t have the leverage to get the payment that they’re due. This happens constantly when you look at Tier 2 or 3 scenes and in collegiate and high school when tournament organizers pay late, or at all, and the only option that these people have is to go public.

On why he has chosen to speak out against G-Loot, and why a better system with increased accountability for all parties needs to be put in place, the caster explained that this is more than wanting money — it makes esports a worse place and damages the industry as a whole.

Marq Boq Wilson Caster
DreamHack
Boq is best known for casting shooters such as Counter-Strike and, more recently, Valorant.

“It destroys the ecosystem that’s in place,” said Boq. “It’s important that we don’t allow tournament organizers that practice those behaviors to continue to survive because the ones that don’t are competing against them and sometimes losing. I hate to see companies that raise millions of dollars because I know they can crush a lot of the competition, some who actually do pay their talent but perhaps don’t have the same budget so they can’t increase their exposure with better hires.”

While other broadcast talent may now have been paid for their work on the event, that is not the case for Boq. Who knows if there are others out there across titles and tournament organizers that don’t feel as if they can speak up and still get hired going forward?

Dexerto has contacted G-Loot for comment.

Chipotle Challenger Series 2020: Sign-up, teams, format, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 10:00 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 15:33

by Calum Patterson
Chipotle Challenger series 4 talent list

Chipotle Challenger Series Sponsored

The Chipotle Challenger Series returns for the final event of 2020, as Fortnite players have the chance to compete against a star-studded list of influencers and win big prizes.

This is the fourth edition of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series, and previous tournaments were won by surprise teams, so it could be your chance. You’ll need to make it through the qualifiers to take home the winner’s prize and a year’s worth of free burritos in the finale.

How to sign up

The competition is open to all players in the US or Canada ages 13 years and up. You’ll need to squad up with two teammates, as this is a Trios event, and register your team here.

It’s important to note that all teams need to have one player on PC as party leader, so you’re able to queue in custom lobbies via Mayhem.

The Top 4 teams from the qualifiers will then advance to the finale on December 8.

Chipotle Challenger Series Stream

You can watch the action unfold on Chipotle’s official Twitch channel.

Schedule

Qualifiers

  • November 24: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST
  • December 1st: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST

Chipotle Challenger Series VI Finale

  • December 8: 3pm PST/6pm EST

Who’s playing?

The fourth Chipotle Challenger series features another star-studded lineup of contestants, who you have the chance to compete against.

Streamers / Pro Players

  • Bugha
  • Mongraal
  • Clix
  • NickEh30
  • Nate Hill
  • Ewok
  • Ronaldo
  • ARKHRAM
  • Rehx
  • EpikWhale
  • dubs
  • Reverse2K
  • Emad
  • Zexrow

Celebrities / Athletes

  • Juju Smith-Schuster
  • Tyler Josheph (Twenty One Pilots)
  • Jagger Eaton
  • Heimana Reynolds

Format

Qualifiers

In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there are four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams score one point for each elimination they earn, as well as points for placing.

  • Up to 1000 trio teams
  • Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
  • Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window

Finale

Qualifying teams then have the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.

  • Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
  • 17 teams of invited talent
  • Private lobby
  • 5-game series

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

A total of $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secure themselves free burritos for a year!

  • 1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year

Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results

Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30

Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.

Full results & tournament recap

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 – July 16

As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.

Full results, highlights & recap

Chipotle - Twitch

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge Results – October 1

This time, though, the winners were a little less shocking as Furious, Ronaldo, and illest took home the grand prize – $50,000 and a year’s worth of free Chipotle burritos!

The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.

Full results & tournament recap.

Chipotle Challenger Series event
Twitch: Chipotle
A look at the top three Trios at the end of the Chipotle Challenger Series event.

What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?

The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.

A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.

These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.

Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.

Chipotle and esports

This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.

In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.

 

