BLAST announce Nubia mobile esports promotion at Premier Fall Series - Dexerto

BLAST announce Nubia mobile esports promotion at Premier Fall Series

Published: 23/Oct/2020 11:23

by Adam Fitch
BLAST Premier

Counter-Strike tournament series BLAST Premier has named Nubia Technology as its very first mobile phone partner.

Nubia’s gaming phone, the RedMagic 5S, will be advertised during the BLAST Premier Fall Series starting on October 26.

Not only will Nubia’s phone be shown through in-game branding, the technology company will host giveaways where fans can win their own RedMagic 5S and behind-the-scenes access to the tournament.

On-screen talent like Anders and Semmler will also get their hands on the phone.

BLAST Premier Fall Series with S1mple
BLAST
The event will be played online but features teams from both Europe and North America.

While this partnership doesn’t include a mobile esports tournament it’s clear that BLAST are willing to embrace and encourage mobile gaming, which could be a sign of things to come in the future. They have been expanding their reach into new games in 2020, including Valorant and Dota 2, so perhaps a mobile title could be next.

“We are excited to showcase Nubia’s impressive RedMagic 5S gaming phone to the esports ecosystem via our global audience,” said Leo Matlock, BLAST’s commercial director. “This partnership is a strong fit with both brands sharing a major focus on innovation, technology and gaming – and with more and more people gaming and watching BLAST Premier on their phones every day – their product should be something that naturally resonates with our fans.”

All 12 teams in the BLAST Premier Fall Series will play from Europe, making for one of the first international Counter-Strike competitions since the first quarter of 2020.

Nubia
The phone was designed with gaming in mind.

With events moving online in March due to the global health situation, Europe and American teams have typically been split up due to poor ping posing a threat to competitive integrity.

European sides Astralis, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, G2 Esports, OG, Team Vitality, FaZe Clan, and BIG will face off against American teams Complexity, MIBR, Evil Geniuses, and FURIA at BLAST Premier.

Team Singularity slam DashThreads and terminate partnership

Published: 23/Oct/2020 12:10 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 12:16

by Adam Fitch
Team Singularity have prematurely ended their partnership with merchandise supplier DashThreads due to “unprofessionalism.”

The Danish organization posted an announcement to explain why they were “officially parting ways” with the apparel company.

The org alleges that they were not able to produce marketing material over the past four months because products had not been delivered by DashThreads, subsequently they were not able to “execute on marketing plans.”

They stated that this wasn’t a decision made in the spur of the moment, it comes after months of trying to rectify the problems and get things on track. However, the “unprofessionalism shown by DashThreads and its CEO and owner Devin Fry” was too much to handle going forward.

Team Singularity Insight
Team Singularity
Team Singularity recently sold their player Insight to Toronto Ultra.

Team Singularity are allegedly missing more than 300 units of clothing, that they had already paid for, which were supposed to go to their players, influencers, content creators, management, and fans.

The org stated that their legal team will be taking action against DashThreads as the partnership was “one-sided” and there are further instances of mistreatment that they won’t be making public knowledge.

“I’m very sad that my worst fears prior to entering this partnership earlier this year came true and I take full responsibility for a deal that should never been made in the first place,” said Singularity CEO Atle Stehouwer. “I will not beat myself up about giving people and startups a second chance, I am just sad that DashThreads and Devin Fry decided not to rise above previous accusations and prove that it was a legit startup. Actions speak louder than words.”

DashThreads predominantly work with amateur and semi-pro esports teams and describe themselves as a “premium esports and street apparel company.”

Dexerto has contacted DashThreads for comment on Team Singularity’s statement.