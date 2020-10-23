BLAST announce Nubia mobile esports promotion at Premier Fall Series - Dexerto

Counter-Strike tournament series BLAST Premier has named Nubia Technology as its very first mobile phone partner.

Nubia’s gaming phone, the RedMagic 5S, will be advertised during the BLAST Premier Fall Series starting on October 26.

Not only will Nubia’s phone be shown through in-game branding, the technology company will host giveaways where fans can win their own RedMagic 5S and behind-the-scenes access to the tournament.

On-screen talent like Anders and Semmler will also get their hands on the phone.

While this partnership doesn’t include a mobile esports tournament it’s clear that BLAST are willing to embrace and encourage mobile gaming, which could be a sign of things to come in the future. They have been expanding their reach into new games in 2020, including Valorant and Dota 2, so perhaps a mobile title could be next.

“We are excited to showcase Nubia’s impressive RedMagic 5S gaming phone to the esports ecosystem via our global audience,” said Leo Matlock, BLAST’s commercial director. “This partnership is a strong fit with both brands sharing a major focus on innovation, technology and gaming – and with more and more people gaming and watching BLAST Premier on their phones every day – their product should be something that naturally resonates with our fans.”

All 12 teams in the BLAST Premier Fall Series will play from Europe, making for one of the first international Counter-Strike competitions since the first quarter of 2020.

With events moving online in March due to the global health situation, Europe and American teams have typically been split up due to poor ping posing a threat to competitive integrity.

European sides Astralis, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, G2 Esports, OG, Team Vitality, FaZe Clan, and BIG will face off against American teams Complexity, MIBR, Evil Geniuses, and FURIA at BLAST Premier.